MP: Class 6th student goes missing after pvt school management returns him over unpaid fees in Shahdol

Shahdol (MP): A class 6th student of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district went missing after the management returned him from the school over unpaid fees of several months, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Beohari police station in the district on Wednesday. The sixth-grade student went to his school, located in Beohari town in the district but the management asked him to go back to his home due to pending fees.

When the child didn't reach his home, his mother went to enquire about his son to the school and came to know that the management returned him in the morning itself. Following which the woman searched his son in nearby locations and then approached the police station.

Upon receiving the complaint from the woman, the police registered a case and launched a search to find the student.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Diwan told ANI, "A student studying in private school located in Beohari in class 6th went to school yesterday (October 23) but the school management returned him from the school over unpaid fees. They had informed the family to deposit the fees but it was due over several months as a result of which the management returned the student."

"But the student didn't reach home. After that, the mother of the child filed a missing report at the police station. Acting on it, the police registered a case into the matter and launched a search to trace the student," ASP said.

Additionally, the officer further said that the school management had also submitted an application at the police station and told the police that they infomed the family of the student to deposit the fee several times but they failed to deposit the fees. Due to which, they (school management) returned the student to his home.

The police were searching for the child, ASP Diwan added.

Meanwhile, mother of the missing student, Asha Chaturvedi said that her husband worked as a labourer in Mumbai and he did not come home for the last several months, due to which they had not deposited the school fees. She also said that she had sought more time from the management to deposit the fees.

Yesterday, when her child didn't arrive home on time, she went to school and came to know that the management had returned him from the school. After that she reached the police station and lodged a missing complaint.

—ANI