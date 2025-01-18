MahaKumbh Shahi Snan 2025: To Be Or Not To Be?!?

Its indeed believe it or not as To Be Or Not To Be a Hindu strictly adhering to utmost Sanatan Paddhati dilemma is over, passe, past already as more than a phenomenal two-third of the country's 140-Cr+ populace already have bathed since the MahaKumbh Shahi Snan began on January 13. By the time, according to heavily modest estimates, the second Shahi Snan will take place on January 29, the auspicious sacrosanct day of Mauni Amavasya, another set of crores will complete their 2nd holy MahaKumbh Snan, to put most modestly. Liberal estimates say, around half of the country's population will have completed the holy bath by then, a unique unprecedented record, so to say. Why the masses are overtly crazed for the current MahaKumbh Snan as never before? Why there is a systematic rage amid the masses of all hues to converge at Holiest of Holy PrayagRaj for the Holy Dip at the "Holy Time" officially declared pretty long ago so that "all" are able to partake of the Holy Snan at appointed times to attain Moksha, a unique feature that frees a person from all worldly wishes, allurements, provocations, greeds, jealousies, aspirations, hunger...just, everything, that one can think of...and be assimilated in to the Param Brahma catapulting to another altogether new world unknown to all except those, who attain it, assert timeless, profoundly actually tested many a time the Hindu Grantha.

MahaKumbh Shahi Snan attains, achieves this and much more assisting to know the unknown that is the ultimate in one's entity, so to say point blank without any ado of any kind whatsoever. It is then that the truest relevance of "to be or not to be?!?" blooms in fullest making it fully clear that Brahma, ParamBrahma, Manav are ultimate of the Shrishti and it does need to be reached at to achieve full Moksha to end the repeated life cycle of a birth. Once it's Moksha achieved, it will be the end of repeated birth and achievement of Moksha. Moksha is that attainment which if and when attained by say, a X, the latter then identifies himself with only the Ultimate, nothing worldly. Its widely said to be a unique entity that is rarest of rare but when it happens, its another world altogether. MahaKumbh Shahi Snan help achieving it greatly provided, the bathing is done at the pre-announced exact "shubh muhurt".

It is calculatively estimated that more than "mega crores" will do second Shahi Snan on ensuing January 29, the day of Mauni Amavasya; the attendance of masses are estimated to be even much more on February 3, the day of Basant Panchami; February 12, Maghi Purnima; February 26, Maharashtra ShivRatri. By the time, the present spate of Shahi Snan dates will be over, more than many, many mega crores of people of all hues will have completed their ShahiKumbha Snan. Call it a religious miracle or Hindu-charisma or Sanatani charisma, the fact is, such single united phenomenal practical physical occurence in today's diverse opinionated India is indeed seeing is believing; its indeed magical considering day in, day out, there are diverse differences, acute altercations, heated arguments, unavoidable squabbles et al in the country on a puny issue that otherwise is always easily avoidable.

Under such circumstances of "differences of innumerable different kinds" when the people of India congregated at the Holy PrayagRaj in Allahabad at pre-determined time to take holy dip in the Sangam is indeed truly amazing.It then clearly proves, Sanatan parampara is firmly ensconced in the lands of this country where multi mega centuries later, the timeless practices are still followed in the same order as "then". And while doing that or observing that or following that, there is no difference of any kind among the people. Then, they are one, a unique display of singleness then, truly astounding, literally seeing is believing then. Differences of all kinds amid the people of the country then are sheer passe, there is no trace of it then of any kind amid them. Indeed, astounding! Then, its To Be Or Not To Be?!? The intensity then is intense...The denizens then only aim to be "in", accomplish the Kumbha Snan within the stipulated time so that they do not repent later. And that's the true greatness of the people then: All solidly united, all for Moksha Prapti...Truly, then, To Be Or Not To Be is only 'To Be'.