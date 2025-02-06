"We've Voted"; Any Qualms?!? Seemingly from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, their "dashing" son Rehan Vadra raising their EC stamped fingers to show to all, they voted, exercised their dutiful franchise "dutifully" like true "sons / children of Bharatiya Maati" defying all opposition, rivalry, jealousies, eyesore, envy, competition, race, bearing with cynosure of all cynical or critical or comical or cryptic or characteristic or quizzical or queer or wondrous or suspicious attention...Their EC marked / approved fingers Evinced beyond any doubt that they voted, cast their free and fair votes without any doubt whatsoever of any kind. In other words, they are as much Bharatiya as any other Bharatiya in this country thereby have every right like any Bharatiya to partake of in any overt / introvert / inward / ambivert / flagrant / indirect / outlandish / matter relating to Bharat or Bharatiya or otherwise matters for the true direct or indirect or oblique or even, tangent relevance of India. Such confirmed / assured surety from the trio naturally sealed the mouths of all the loud mouths who always pose "all knowing", caricature the above three personalities, disparage them in the most derogatory terms though they stand no where in all aspects in front of them simply because they are not spontaneously inclusive unlike the above three persona who surely are gregarious, altruists, whoosh, concerned, camaraderie prone, personification, compassionate...active, sure, spontaneous participatory in democracy in Bharat, agree many. According to them, partaking of actively in casting votes not only boosts moral / morale but also simultaneously becomes instrumental in egging on a X to be a Bharatiya in the real sense of the term, come what may. This is what the Gandhis, Vadras are displaying with all force, assuredness in their fullest command, grip, gusto pooh-poohing all criticism to the utmost contrary without a slightest ado of any kind whatsoever. The 100% confidence, openly visible in their gestures, omnipresent in their gestures is clear sign of they being Bharatiya / Indians to the fullest without any slightest doubt of any kind whatsoever come what may. Naturally, "We've Voted"; Any Qualms?!?