South Korea: Ex-first lady Kim held in solitary cell after being arrested over corruption charges

Seoul: Former South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee was placed under custody at a solitary cell Wednesday, a prison official said, after a Seoul court issued a warrant for her arrest as special prosecutors investigate various corruption allegations against her.

Being taken into custody made her and her husband, former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the first former presidential couple to be detained simultaneously.

Kim was moved to Seoul Nambu Detention Centre in southwestern Seoul, just hours before the Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant late Tuesday, citing concerns she could destroy evidence.

At the detention centre, Kim was set to receive the same entry procedures as any other detainee -- a physical examination and taking mug shots in a Khaki-colored prison uniform.

She was expected to be held in a solitary cell that's about 6 to 10 square metres in size with amenities, such as a locker, a foldout table, a television and a toilet. She will have to sleep on a mattress on the floor as there is no bed.

If she is placed in a larger cell, there could be more amenities, such as a sink.

Kim will reportedly have separate bath and exercise hours from other detainees so that she does not meet them.

She will be provided the same meals as others, with the detention centre offering bread, strawberry jam, milk, sausage and salad for breakfast Wednesday.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team requested the warrant against Kim last week on charges of violating the Capital Market Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation.

Under the law, the Presidential Security Service can provide security to former presidents and their spouses, which is no longer necessary for Kim after her arrest, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim's husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is currently held at Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of Seoul, over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

