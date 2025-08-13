Violence in Sudan's El Fasher, Kordofan alarms UN

United Nations, Aug 13 (IANS) The latest attacks in the El Fasher area of Sudan's North Darfur State and violence in the Kordofan region alarmed the United Nations, a UN spokesman said.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said a large-scale attack in the El Fasher area affected the Abu Shouk displacement camp.

"The attack has been attributed by local sources to fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)," Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"At least 40 civilians have been killed within Abu Shouk, and another 19 injured."

He said the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that exit routes from the city were blocked, trapping civilians under siege and cutting them off from safety and aid. At least 500 people have fled from Abu Shouk to other locations in North Darfur.

Residents reported that the attack began early Monday with intense RSF shelling on several areas, including the army headquarters and the Abu Shouk camp, before ground assaults started from the city's east, southeast and north.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and allied factions reported they had repelled a major, multi-pronged ground assault by the RSF on the city. The army and its allies claimed to have inflicted heavy losses on the RSF, killing more than 200 fighters and destroying or capturing dozens of combat vehicles.

Sheldon Yett, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, called for the immediate provision of safe and unhindered passage for people seeking to flee El Fasher and other areas. Yett unequivocally condemned all deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians, said Dujarric.

In South Kordofan State, the IOM estimated that more than 3,000 people fled Kadugli town last week due to intensified insecurity, Dujarric said. Humanitarian access to the town remains extremely limited, with virtually no road access.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reminded those engaged in conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law, Xinhua news agency reported.

"They must not direct attacks against civilians or civilian objects and must take constant care to spare them in all circumstances," said the office. "They must also facilitate unimpeded humanitarian access to everyone in need of assistance."

