Sandeep Dikshit Exposes Kejriwal Lies

Firebrand, Specialist-in-calling-a-spade-a-spade, Sandeep Dikshit, former MP, now contesting ensuing Delhi assembly polls against Arvind Kejriwal is going hammer and tongs against his flagrant lies, deceit, conceit, wrongly manipulating / distorting facts, misguiding "all", hiding actual informations, so on and so forth to stay on in power, in "the top seat" of Delhi shooing off all protocol in winds like "throwing fly out of soup".

At the time of writing, he has just finished a news conference in which, he openly showed varieties of "factual informations picked up from official Delhi Government's web site" to evince what / how Kejriwal distorts facts, hides them, misrepresents them...Many present newspeople in the Press Conference "assuredly looked convinced with what 'confident' Sandeep Dikshit with full facts and figures briefed them about Arvind Kejriwal and his "lies".

—Soumitra Bose