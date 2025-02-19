Editorial & Analyses

Newest Rage In INC

Indian National Congress embraces Bhagavad Gita's teachings to inspire political awakening
Soumitra BoseS
Soumitra Bose·
Feb 19, 2025, 10:35 AM
Bhagavad Gita

Newest intense insidious rage in the Indian National Congress: Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya Glanirbharathi Bhatathaha Abhyuddhaanam
Adharmasya Tadatmasnam Srijamyaham...Clearly, it from MahaBharat wherein Bhagawan Krishna tells so in Kurukshetra war field...The same applying in the Congress relates to the Lord Krishna advising the Congress-people of all hues to wake up, gear up, start up, fight for your rights, let righteousness reinstall shuttling out adharma / ill-phenomena etc...
The "advice" is having magical instant effect amid the Congress-people who have begun following the adage of the Lord Krishna with all its truest inspirations putting aside all inconsequential phenomena worth nothing substantial. Evidently, truth prevails, pervades as well...

