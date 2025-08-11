Australian Army Chief receives ceremonial guard of honour

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in the capital on Monday. He was welcomed by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during the formal ceremony.

Lt Gen Stuart also paid homage at the National War Memorial, laying a wreath to honour fallen Indian soldiers.

His visit, scheduled from August 10 to 14, underscores the deepening defence ties between India and Australia, particularly in the context of growing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Lt Gen Stuart will hold high-level discussions with General Dwivedi and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence to further strengthen bilateral military engagements.

This visit comes at a time when both countries are focusing on enhancing regional security and promoting rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

The India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has seen significant momentum in recent years, particularly through institutional mechanisms such as the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Defence Policy Talks, and Staff-Level meetings. These frameworks have helped drive progress in logistics sharing, military training, and operational cooperation.

A key highlight of India-Australia military collaboration is Exercise AUSTRAHIND, which began in 2016. The joint exercise focuses on counter-terrorism, close-quarter battle, and tactical operations, involving Australia’s 1st Brigade and Indian Army contingents. The next edition is scheduled to be held in Australia in November 2025.

India has also taken part in broader multilateral efforts like Exercise Talisman Sabre and Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE-22), focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and jungle warfare.

Training and academic exchanges remain robust pillars of the defence relationship, with officers from both sides attending elite military institutions in each other’s countries. Initiatives such as the Young Officers Exchange Programme, Instructor Exchanges at the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJW), and collaboration between India’s Army Design Bureau and Australia’s Digger Works underline the growing synergy in defence innovation and operational preparedness.

Lt Gen Stuart’s visit is expected to provide new impetus to this evolving partnership, reinforcing India and Australia’s shared vision for peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

