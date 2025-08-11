MNR vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 9, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

MNR vs LNS: Manchester Originals are in search of their first win of this season.

The second week of The Hundred Men's 2025 will host more nail-biting matches, which will begin with a game between the two-time runners-up Manchester Originals and London Spirit. The upcoming contest will be live from Old Trafford on Monday at 11 PM IST. The Originals have had a poor start to the new season, and after two games, they are still in search of their first point.

Manchester Originals are placed at the last spot with no points. That is why they will have to win this upcoming contest because if they lose here, they will be pushed near elimination. London Spirit had a decent last game where they beat Welsh Fire by 8 runs to open their account on the table. But they need to make sure that they carry on the momentum they earned from the last win. They will be happy to face Manchester Originals at this stage, who are struggling with their own form.

MNR vs LNS: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Match 9

· Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

· Time: 7:00 PM IST

· Date: August 11, 2025 (Monday)

MNR vs LNS: Head-to-Head: MNR (2) – LNS (2)

The head-to-head competition between these sides is very even. London Spirit and Manchester Originals have been put against each other five times, and two games each have ended in favor of both sides, with one match getting washed out.

MNR vs LNS: Pitch Report

Old Trafford is a great venue for fast bowlers. It offers a green surface, which tends to produce good pace and movement. Because of overcast conditions, there might be some moisture early on, and pacers will be interested to bowl with it. The team chasing will be having a good chance, and the average score will be around 145-150.

MNR vs LNS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

MNR vs LNS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening in Manchester predicts a 20 percent chance of rain, which can be a worrying sign. The temperature is likely to be around 22°C with 72 percent humidity, while the wind speed is likely to be around 5 km/h.

MNR vs LNS: Predicted XIs:

Manchester Originals (MNR): Jos Buttler (wk), Philip Salt (c), Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Matthew Hurst. Heinrich Klaasen, George Garton, Noor Ahmad. James Anderson, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker

London Spirit (LNS): Kane Williamson (c), Keaton Jennings, David Warner, Ashton Turner. Sean Dickson, Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton. Luke Wood, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson

MNR vs LNS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Jamie Smith, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler

· Batters: Kane Williamson, Phil Salt (Captain), David Warner

· All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie (Vice Captain), Liam Dawson

· Bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Noor Ahmad

Dream11 Prediction: Manchester Originals have not been able to find the right form so far. They have failed with the bat, as their big stars have not been able to perform under pressure. Only Phil Salt has shown some form. Buttler and Klaasen have to take more responsibility. Noor Ahmad has been in good form for them with the ball.

However, he has not had much support from other bowlers. Meanwhile, London Spirit brought back in-form Jamie Smith, and he has looked in business. David Warner looked in good touch in the last game, making the team even stronger. They also have better bowling form, which is why they will be favorites to win this game on Monday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!