B'desh Awami League rejects reports of party office in Kolkata, calls it 'malicious propaganda'

Dhaka, Aug 11 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League has dismissed the media reports claiming that the party has opened an office in India's Kolkata, calling it an attempt by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to spread its "malicious propaganda."

In a post on X on Monday, the party expressed deep concern over the media reports, stating that those "relied solely on rumours without verifying them through any credible primary sources required to establish authenticity."

Slamming the Yunus administration, the Awami League alleged that "the illegal usurper government is actively spreading these baseless rumours."

"On the one hand, these illegal occupiers have attacked and looted Awami League offices across the country and are attempting to unlawfully seize the central office. On the other hand, they are spreading falsehoods that the Awami League has opened an office in Kolkata," the party said.

"The very idea of opening such an office in Kolkata is out of the question. The Bangladesh Awami League conducts politics for Bangladesh and its people alone. Everything about the party is entirely Bangladesh-centric," it added.

The party also claimed that the interim government has "stripped the Awami League of all its rights" and has also "locked down" the entire country. It further mentioned that the current administration is denying Awami League leaders and workers the "opportunity to carry out normal political activities."

The Awami League said that with the support of the Bangladeshi people, it "will liberate the besieged nation and reclaim its occupied offices."

Earlier on Friday, Awami League sharply criticised the Yunus-led interim government for seizing power in blatant disregard of Bangladesh's Constitution, as it marked one year since the takeover.

The party mentioned that the "collective failure of the country's democratic institutions and law enforcement agencies" marks the day as one of the darkest chapters in the history of the South Asian nation.

According to the Awami League, the day the Yunus regime took over is not just a "black mark" in history, but a warning to people of Bangladesh -- that how crucial it is to stay vigilant in defence of democracy and to raise their voices against non-cooperation and injustice.

