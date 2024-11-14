Kerala Journos Up In Arms, defying all conventions of being doggedly, persistently "cool", "calm", "composed", for the first time thereby stunning, surprising Keralites of all hues who inherently see / view the Kerala Journalists as impeccable intellectuals with "+Ve iconoclasm, no iota of --Ve ism in it whatsoever". Why they up in arms, on road now with rebellion-denoting red placards shouting slogans? Answer: Flagrantly repeated abhorrent behaviour of Central minister Suresh Gopi, his rampant supercilious, disparaging, abhorrent behaviour towards the journalists, media persons complete with disparaging them day in, day out without any provocation. According to charges against him, he simply treats the "patrakar" with utmost contempt as if they are non-entities worth only "--Ve". He, according to the charges, shows utter contempt towards the Journalists for reasons known only to Gopi, Central Minister in the Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers. Gopi is Minister of State in Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Even more notably, he is Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's "most puritan Hinduistic Lok Sabha Constituency Thrissur. Also, he is a super-duper hit film actor holding mass sway amid the masses. But his ill-behaviour towards the Journalists is not at all taken favourably by the latter as they are on the state's roads against him shouting open slogans against him. That leaves otherwise hugely favourably tom-tomed Suresh Gopi where? It is easily answerable, opine numerous Journos matter-of-factly. They unflinchingly opine that they are really appalled, surprised, astounded by Suresh Gopi's "flimsy but not tenuous immaturity resulting in his open mal-behaviour towards the journalists, media-personalities".