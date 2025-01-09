Jake Sullivan With Narendra Modi

Fantastic 1-to-1 this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US' National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan "shake hands protocol compliant, protocol-compact" but more than this 'official formality" as both exchanged notes with each other, that known to none nor that briefed about.

May be as days / months go by, its and bits of that will spill out but till if at all happens, it will be not known. Knowledgable analysts aver, may be they discussed issues on subjects / topics of interests to both the USA and India and how to solve them, so on and so forth.