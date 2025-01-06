Elon Musk Shadow Here, Albeit, Negative; What Then?

Elon Musk Shadow Here, Albeit, Negative, By And Large In View Of His Alleged "Extra Curricular Internal Interferences In Many Countries Where he is 'in' Thereby Spoiling The Very Internal Securities Of Those Countries. Naturally, he then is attracting a lot of flagrant flak, boo, allegations of diabolic kind, accusations that, if levelled against any other, will immediately tantamount to "hellish consequences" for him, but, thanks to his long standing one-to-one camaraderie with the now-elected US President Donald Trump, he remains 'untouched' though provocations against him are helluva lot aplenty. In its perspectives, with that in consideration, Elon Musk's setting up his Starlink businesses consisting the country's first ever satellite phones capable of reaching up to the 'unreachable' spots / areas of the country easily, take out their 'in's and 'out's easily with no impediment of any kind whatsoever. Thus the worry percolates. Entire India will be in his finger tips instantly. No secret of India then will be secret as far as Musk, his satellite phones sans any ground connections --- no mobile towers for that as the whole system is space linked via satellites --- of any kind whatsoever. A unique feature never heard of, leave alone seeing it, in Bharat / India.

While writing this Editorial, news comes in about Musk being openly accused in Germany of meddling with its internal affairs this, fully condemnable. The German Government accuses US billionaire Elon Musk of influencing its election due in coming February with articles supporting the far-right. Alternative for Germany (AFD) party, even though it suggested they amounted to "nonsense". Musk who is set to serve Donald Trump's New administration as an Outside Advisor, endorsed the AfD as Germany's last hope in a guest opinion piece for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that prompted the commentary editor to resign in protest. "It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election with X posts and the opinion piece," a German govt spokesperson said, Musk is free to express his opinion, the spokesperson said, adding, "After all, freedom of opinion also covers the greatest nonsense." Musk has defended his right to weigh in on German politics because of his "significant investments", and has praised the AfD's approach to regulation, taxes and market deregulation. His intervention has come as Germans prepare to vote in a parliamentary election on February 23 after the collapse of Chancellor Scholz's coalition government. The AfD is currently in second place in opinion polls behind the main opposition conservatives, and might be able to thwart a centre-right or centre-left majority in the election. Germany's mainstream parties have pledged not to work with the AfD at the national level. ...Under this and more Elon Musk-orienting phenomena to disturb sovereign countries' internal affairs is truly worrisome if not rejectable right away. But as of now, that is not possible as Elon Musk is said to be all round complete power unto himself + he is a "chum" of powerful Donald Trump. Need more be said on this topic...perhaps now. In this perspective where stands India with Elon Musk all set to make an all out entry in this country with his "earth shattering" gadgets rocking Bharat. Thus, Elon Musk Shadow Here, Albeit, Negative; What Then?