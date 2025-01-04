Bihar Not In Turmoil But In Sampoorna Kranti Mould

Bihar Not In Turmoil Presently --- seen by many diverse persona --- But In Sampoorna Kranti Mould Phase Again Like The World Famous Social Revolutioner Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narain's Sampoorna Kranti then that straightaway revolutionised social scenario then in Bihar and now, again, another Sampoorna Kranti in Bihar itself, say most / majority, but this time, it, minus 'JP', instead, multiple leaders: Prasant Kisore, Laloo Prasad Yadav, MISA Bharati, Rabari Devi, Rajesh Ranjan "Pappu" Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejasvi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, BJP, INC, CPI, CPI(ML) etc, etc. All of them want Bihar to be all round developed from top to bottom, equanimous, rational, stable, decent, timely, lawful, monotonous, run-of-mill-type, sans lawlessness, castelessness, creedless, credo-free so that the entire state of Bihar is "OK" all the time and not at all in boil unlike frequent now that more often not become uncontrollable. By and large, the present, termed as Sampoorna Kranti is of a different kind, the unsaid common effort now amid the leaders of Bihar is to catapult Bihar to utmost all round prominence in the national level so that it is equalled with front ranking states. To achieve that, majority of them reached at a silent undeclared consensus that let first all round consensus pervade amid them so that the "numerous itsy-bitsy differences amid them are forced to take back seat unlike now when, most of the time, they quarrel on almost non-existent issues just to cater to their respective egos and end up reaching at no where except bringing bad names to the Bihar state that goes further backward unnecessarily".

Vowing to banish that, they now are tacitly OK with each other reportedly to put up joint united forces in the Centre demanding "good treatment" for entire Bihar state so that it is "worry free" from "Centre-aspect" unlike now, express many, and also, it is Sampoorna Kranti of multiple, practical, useful development kind...A unique true-to-grassroot "social revolution" being epitomised, incidentally, by-the-way, deliberately, coincidentally or haphazardly, by the current leaders of Bihar. Their objectives, though common which in itself is Sampoorna Kranti considering Bihar is still thoroughly fraught with numerous factions / fractions of acute casteism, are Naya Sampoorna Bihar duly approved by the Centre via its dishing out to the state "more than adequate funds for entire Bihar state's all round development without any ado of any kind". A first-of-its-kind all party consensus in that state perhaps since its inception, agreed on by "all" as they vie not with each other but with immediately fulfilling their immediate "undeclared joint aspiration" of Sampoorna Bihar in true mould of enough is enough tolerance of Bihar, no more. Make Bihar the most top ranking state in the country.

It is easily possible considering the state has every possible, more than adequate resource needed to make a state front ranking in all aspects. And Bihar has that all in abundance. What then Bihar lacks in "progress, advancement"? Answer: "Consensus, Joint Motivation To Pull Bihar Out Of Its Present Drudgery And Catapult It To All Round Supersonic Advancement With USA As It's Goal". Once that happens, and, it is easily possible considering the leaders' current pro-temperament for it, no one can stop Bihar from its all round advancement...It will just zoom toward whoosh advancement in all sectors surprising, amazing all, pooh-poohing all Bihar-detractors once and for all forcing them to be compliant with all round speedy, all round fully foolproof Bihar-progresses in all sectors. An all round progresses / improved / bettered Bihar would automatically means all round benevolence for all denizens of Bihar, then, more than 99% of them staying in Bihar for their daily living sustenance unlike now when they are scattered all over dissociated with their home state due to flagrant lack of all round facilities needed for living a fundamental life. When the situations will be opposite, the people of Bihar will naturally be then By and large Bihar confined not scattered all through the country unlike now and be subject of all kinds of nasty controversies for sure. Then they will be in their home state Bihar, firmly ensconced. It will then be the culmination of another Sampoorna Kranti mould for sure.