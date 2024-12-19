Kia Unveils Syros Compact SUV in India: Features, Launch Plans & Market Strategy

New Delhi: Kia India unveiled its all-new compact premium SUV, Syros, in a world premiere on Thursday in New Delhi.

The bookings for Syros will begin in early February 2025, and the company expects the SUV to attract significant attention from buyers in the competitive Indian market.

The company stated during the unveiling event that the Syros comes packed with advanced features, including ADAS Level 2 technology and 20 robust safety features as standard, ensuring a safer driving experience. To elevate the in-car experience, the SUV is also equipped with a premium Harmon Kardon speaker system, offering top-notch sound quality.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr Vice President & Head Sales Kia India told ANI, "Today we are unveiling the car. This is the global unveiling of the car. This is the first time this car has been showcased ever. We want people to take a look at it. And once people take a look, I think we will take feedback, what is the kind of price they are expecting. And by the end of this month, early February, this car will announce prices".

In the compact and mid-SUV segment, the company stated that it currently holds a 15 per cent market share. With the launch of Syros, the company is targeting to achieve a market share of 20 per cent in the coming months.

Brar added, "So, right now, you know, in the segments that we are operating, which is the mid-SUV, small SUVs, and mid-MPVs, we have been operating our share at about 15 per cent. And with Syros coming in, we want to take it to 20 per cent".

The company stated that the name "Syros" is inspired by a picturesque Greek island, reflecting the vehicle's blend of elegance and sophistication.

During the unveiling event the company also stated that it has enhanced its customer outreach by adding 200 new touchpoints in 2024, bringing the total to over 700 touchpoints across 300 cities in India. This expansion reflects Kia's commitment to providing seamless access to its products and services.

The company added that the Syros boasts two engine options Smartstream 1.0-liter turbo petrol with 88.3 kW (120PS)/172Nm and 1.5-liter CRDi diesel with 85 kW (116PS)/ 250Nm paired with manual and automatic transmission. The wheelbase of the car is 2550mm. (ANI)