New Delhi News: The Indian football team clinched the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament trophy after a 2-0 victory against Kyrgyz Republic at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. A packed Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur saw 30,000 supporters turning up in support of the home team in the Tri-Nation decider. The home team started the match on the front foot and after numerous chances, the deadlock was broken in the 38th minute with Sandesh Jhingan turning in Brandon Fernandes' free-kick from close range. An eventful second half saw both teams giving their best but it was team India skipper Sunil Chhetri who calmly converted from the penalty spot in the 84th minute to seal the win for the Blue Tigers. Fernandes expressed his gratitude to the fans and backed the team to continue in the same way as the team prepares for the AFC Asian Cup 2023. "Feeling great here in Imphal, Manipur. The crowd has been amazing. We had only one thing in our minds and that was to win this tournament and win both of the matches and that's what we did. We are very happy and this is a growing step for us, the AFC Asian Cup is coming and we have to continue like this," Fernandes said after the match. Fernandes, who has been a regular part of the Indian team for the past few years now, spoke about providing the assist for the opening goal. "When we got the freekick, Chhetri bhai (Sunil Chhetri) and Sandesh (Jhingan) came to me and Sandesh just told me to put the ball in the space and he'll attack it. That's what I did, I tried to put the ball very softly and he made a very good run, so credit to him for finishing," the FC Goa midfielder state. Meanwhile, Chhetri scored his 85th goal for the Indian team, surpassing l ...