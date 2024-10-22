West Asia conflict: Hezbollah targets naval base in Israel's Haifa

Tel Aviv: In a move that can result in a further escalation of tensions in West Asia, Hezbollah launched rockets at a naval base near Haifa in Israel, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The attack was confirmed by Hezbollah after it said that it had targeted positions in Tel Aviv's suburbs.

Hezbollah claimed it targeted the base of military intelligence unit 8200 located in Glilot near Tel Aviv and a "naval base" near Haifa as per a report in Al Jazeera.

This move comes amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which have resulted in significant casualties.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said that five rockets targeted central Israel in the last barrage, and another 15 targeted the north. It further said that some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted open areas, according to a report by Times of Israel. The army further informed that the attacks didn't led to any casualties.

In a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, "Sirens sounding in central and northern Israel."

On October 20, the Israeli military dealt a blow to Hezbollah, killing three "key" officials in a strike on the group's intelligence headquarters in Lebanon's southern Beirut, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Israeli army said the targeted strike killed Elhag Abbas Salameh, Racha Abbas Icha, and Ahmed Ali Hasin, all key figures within Hezbollah's ranks.The army further said that the operation also hit an underground weapons workshop in the Lebanese capital.

The latest spike in tensions comes after a drone was launched towards Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house on Saturday. In response to that, Netanyahu warned Iran's "proxy" Hezbollah for the "grave mistake."

He said the "assassination" attempt will not deter him or Israel from "eliminating" the terrorists and "those who dispatch them."

In a social media post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future."

—ANI