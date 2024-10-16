Messi levels Ronaldo's hat-trick record during Argentina's 6-0 win over Bolivia in World Cup Qualifiers

Buenos Aires: Argentina's World Cup winning legend Lionel Messi equaled Portugal icon and contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most hat-tricks for a national team during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Bolivia, in which the defending WC champions recorded a thumping 6-0 win on Wednesday.

During the game, Messi struck in 19th, 84th and 86th minute, delivering three fantastic goals in only his second international appearance after an injury faced during July's Copa America tournament.

Lautaro Martinez (43rd minute), Julian Alvarez (45+3rd minute) and Thiago Almada (69th minute) also registered their names on the scoresheet, keeping Argentina on the top of the table of South American qualifiers with seven wins, a draw and two losses, giving them 22 points.

Now, Messi and Ronaldo both have 10 international hat-tricks and are the only players to achieve this feat for their national teams.

Speaking after the game, Messi said as quoted by the team's official X handle, "It is great to come here, to feel the affection of the people, I am excited when they shout my name. We all enjoy the connection with the people and we love playing in Argentina. We are happy with the win."

"I have not set a date or deadline (on ending his career), I just want to enjoy all of this. I am more excited than ever to be here and feel the affection of the people because I know that these could be the last games."

"This is what drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I am here I feel like a kid because I feel comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can continue to perform as I intend, we will continue to enjoy it," he concluded.

—ANI