Women's T20 WC Final: South Africa, New Zealand to clash for maiden title

Dubai [UAE]: Both teams will be eying their first Women's T20 World Cup title as neither have won a Women's ODI World Cup earlier.

South Africa, however, will be playing their second successive Women's T20 World Cup final after losing to Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 edition.

The Protea women, however, knocked out three-time defending champions Australia, also record six-time Women's T20 WC winners, in the semi-finals this year.

After defeating West Indies by 10 wickets in their opening Group B encounter, South Africa endured a seven-wicket defeat against England.

Laura Wolvaardt's charges, however, bounced right back by beating Scotland and Bangladesh by 80 runs and 7 wickets, respectively, to make the semis, where they shocked Australia by eight wickets to earn a title shot.

New Zealand, who were on a 10-match losing streak in T20Is heading into the tournament, followed a similar path to the final. The White Ferns beat India by 58 runs in their Group A opener but succumbed to a 60-run loss to Australia in their second outing.

An eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and a comfortable 54-run win against Pakistan saw Sophie Devine's team cross paths with 2016 champions West Indies in the top four.

A narrow eight-run win over the Windies saw New Zealand make their first summit clash since 2010. The White Ferns reached the Women's T20 World Cup final in the first two editions but lost to England in 2009 before coming up short against Australia the following year.

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup final promises to be a fascinating contest between bat and ball with South African captain Laura Wolvaardt leading the run-scoring charts in the tournament while New Zealand spinner Amelie Kerr is the top wicket-taker.

South Africa, though, seems the more balanced of the two sides ahead of the contest with Tazmin Brits, the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker, also in their ranks.

Head-to-head record, however, tilts the scale in New Zealand's favour, who have won 11 of the 16 meetings between the two sides. South Africa have four victories under their belt.

Squads: South Africa-Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.

Travelling Reserve: Miane Smit.

New Zealand-Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

—ANI