Europa League: Manchester United secures 3-3 draw against FC Porto

New Delhi: Manchester United salvaged a point against FC Porto in the Europa League, courtesy of Harry Maguire's stoppage-time header, in a thrilling encounter on Friday.

Erik ten Hag's squad breached the defences of Porto's captain and goalkeeper Diogo Costa twice, with Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund scoring.

However, Porto responded with headers from Pepe and Samu Omorodion before the break, and Omorodion's second goal early in the second half seemed to condemn United to a disappointing loss.

Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second consecutive game. Down to 10 men, United appeared destined for defeat. Yet, they showed remarkable resilience to secure another draw in the competition, following their home match against FC Twente. Substitute Harry Maguire demonstrated his aerial prowess from set-pieces, heading in the equalizer in the dying moments to make it 3-3.

The first half was action-packed, with United taking the lead after surviving early pressure from Porto. Andre Onana was into action within minutes, saving a shot from Galeno.

Despite valiant defensive efforts at the other end, Ten Hag's side continued to press, and Porto's defense nearly conceded an own goal twice in quick succession. Ze Pedro almost deflected a Rashford cross into his own net, and a subsequent corner saw a clearance bounce off a defender and miss the target.

United doubled their lead shortly after, with Eriksen and Rashford combining to set up Hojlund. The Danish striker's shot was mishandled by Costa, and the ball crossed the line before being cleared. Rashford continued to be a threat, forcing Costa into another save with a powerful run and shot.

However, Porto turned the tide when Noussair Mazraoui's header towards his own goal required a save from Onana, and Pepe pounced on the rebound to halve the deficit. Seven minutes later, Omorodion levelled the score with a header from Joao Mario's cross.

Despite losing momentum, United had chances, with Amad's deflected shot earning a corner, Costa denying Casemiro after Hojlund's touch from a Fernandes cross, and another Rashford dribble ending in a crowded box.

Rashford's absence in the second half was keenly felt, and an early scare came when Francisco Moura broke through but was denied by Onana.

Porto took the lead when Pepe outpaced Lisandro Martinez to deliver a cross for Omorodion, who fired in his second goal.

Ten Hag introduced Joshua Zirkzee and Antony, but luck eluded United as Matthijs de Ligt's header was saved by Costa, and Casemiro's header struck Zirkzee.

Fernandes' dismissal, after attempting to reach a Garnacho cross with a high boot deemed dangerous play, left United with 10 men. Despite this, Onana's save against Deniz Gul kept United in the game. Garnacho's late effort forced a brilliant save from Costa, but United continued to press. In injury time, Eriksen's corner found Maguire, whose header secured a dramatic draw.

