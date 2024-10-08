Lionel Messi pays tribute to Andres Iniesta as the Barcelona legend retires from professional football

New Delhi: Lionel Messi has expressed his heartfelt appreciation for former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta, who recently announced his retirement from professional football.

The Argentine superstar took to social media to pay tribute to Iniesta, with whom he shared countless memorable moments, including lifting multiple UEFA Champions League and La Liga trophies during their time together at Barcelona.

"One of the team-mates with the most magic and of the one's I enjoyed playing together the most. Andres Iniesta, the ball will miss you and so will we! I wish you the best, always. You are a phenomenon," the Argentina captain wrote on his Instagram story.

Messi and Iniesta were pivotal in Barcelona's golden era, a period marked by dominance in European football and a collection of prestigious titles.

The duo exhibited remarkable chemistry on the pitch, with Iniesta frequently orchestrating play from midfield and delivering precise passes that set Messi up for goal-scoring opportunities.

Iniesta, who famously scored the World Cup-winning goal for Spain in 2010, decided to retire on October 8, a date that holds significance for him as he wore the number 8 jersey throughout his club career.

Having won eight Ballon d'Or awards, Messi paid tribute to Iniesta, highlighting the shared experiences and triumphs that defined their partnership.

Iniesta's tenure with Barcelona lasted until 2018, during which he made an impressive 674 appearances after rising through the ranks of the La Masia academy.

Both Messi and Iniesta began their journey at La Masia, eventually taking the footballing world by storm after breaking into the senior team.

Speculation had arisen about a potential reunion between Messi and Iniesta at Inter Miami, especially after the MLS club signed several of Messi's former Barcelona teammates, including Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez. However, this reunion did not materialize.

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer is preparing for Messi's much-anticipated playoff debut with Inter Miami, even though their opponent is yet to be determined.

Inter Miami secured their first Supporters' Shield on Wednesday with a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew. They will play their first postseason match on October 25 at home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The complete MLS Cup playoff bracket will be revealed on October 19, coinciding with the final day of regular-season play.

After his stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi joined the MLS in July 2023. Since then, Inter Miami has won the League Cup title, although they did not qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs. The Supporters' Shield marks the 46th trophy of Messi's illustrious career.

