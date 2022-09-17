Uttarakhand Preliminaries Of CII’s 35th Quality Circle Competition Concludes

Haridwar (The Hawk): Employee involvement in every activity is a key to success and growth for any organization, said Mr Pravin Chandra Jha, Executive Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar while addressing as Chief Guest at the Confederation of Indians Industry’s (CII) 35th Quality Circle Competition, Uttarakhand Preliminaries held at Haridwar. Mr Jha apprised that Quality Circle was first introduced by BHEL in 1980 and hence they are known as pioneers of this wonderful movement in India. He applauded the CIIs efforts for creating a platform to share knowledge and learn from participating companies problem-solving methodologies for enhancing product quality.

Mr Yashpal Sardana, Convener Panel on MSME and Competitiveness and Plant Head, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Haridwar mentioned that Quality control is essential to building a successful business that delivers products that meet or exceed customers’ expectations. He further shared that Quality Circle is one of the employee participation methods and it implies the development of skills, capabilities, confidence, and creativity of the people through cumulative process of education, training, work experience and participation.

Over 150 workers and managerial from 20 circles from across various industry backgrounds participated in the competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their workplaces. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activities. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc.

The FUTURE SHAPERS Quality Circle from Honeywell Electrical Devices & Systems India Limited, Dehradun was adjudged the winner and awarded as “Winners” in 35th QC Circle Preliminary Competition 2022 at SIIDCUL Haridwar. The “First Runner up Trophy” was won by UMANG Quality Circle from ITC Limited, Haridwar and PARIVARTAN Quality Circle from TVS Motor Company Limited, Solan bagged the “Second Runner up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Finals as a pre runner to the National Competition.

Award for Best Problem Identification was bagged by KEY: Asahi India Glass Ltd, Roorkee; Award for Best Solution went to Team WINNER, DENSO India Pvt Limited, Noida; Award for Best Innovation won by STAR, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Haridwar, and Award for Creativity won by ACHIEVERS: ITC Limited. AKSHYA (585) from Heavy Electrical Equipment Plant, BHEL; LAKSHYA from Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Sirmour; SUNRISE from Minda Corporation limited Die Casting Division, Greater Noida received the Special Recognition Awards.

Mr Rajesh Makkar, Head – Manufacturing Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (Haridwar Plant) and Chief Jury Member shared that CII has been instrumental in organizing Quality Circle Competitions for the past 34 years at the State, Regional and National Level. The winners of today’s competition will go to the Regional Finals and then on to the National Finals. Mr Makkar shared that companies from the State and outside Uttarakhand have also participated in the competition which enabled deeper cross industry learnings. Mr Y N Shanmukha, Section Head, Tool Engineering, Hero MotoCorp Limited and Mr Satya Pal Singh, HOD-QA & MR-Systems, Lifelong India Private Limited were the other jury members for the competition.