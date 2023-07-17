Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Unity Aplenty. Unity Rechristened. Unity Restarts. Unity Ingrained Now between Pasupati Nath Paras and his nephew Chirag Paswan, both now openly drooling on each other openly claiming both are made for each other for all times to come in the next 14 generations to come as well. Now about their parties' names: Its almost decided that they'll abide by late Ram Vilas Paswan-formed Lok Janshakti Party. After the latter's demise, both quarreled over ownership of that party and segragated from each other, went down hill rapidly though both of them are MPs in their own 100% foolproof right. But they want to spread their net in legislatures including Parliament, Assemblies and even corporations. Thus they re-unify without any hiccup, hitch whatsoever. Further, both are close with "Pradhan Sevak" and they are preferring to deepen that intensely. Thus, their unity aplenty, comment insiders.