    Soumitra Bose
    April23/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee

    Unbelievable But True: this photo and more such truly revealing pix featuring today's most ardent, intense political enemies, rivals --- Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee --- constantly swearing at each other are otherwise "Stop Press" confidantes to each other stunning, silencing fully stupefied, stunned observers of both's supporters, describe many. The latter are even many pix of theirs together to confirm their assured claims that as of now have not yet received any reaction from either the BJP, TMC or any other organisation or persona, say many, thereby raising the confirmation-theories abov the credential theories of this pic and more such in different poses.

