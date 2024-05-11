Smriti Dwarfs Rahul

Surprising, stunning, silencing Amethiites by and large --- their numbers are fast multiplying toward 100% --- is Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress candidate here. Within few hours of official declaration of his name as the Congress candidate, sitting Amethi MP, Smriti Irani, is dwarfed, stymied, minisculed, pushed wayward. Amethiites now assert, "Hamey Kishori Lal Hee Chaaheeye Hamara MP-Ke Roop Mein". As for Smriti Irani, she is yet to utter a word on or against Kishori Lal in her election speeches as she is a cabinet minister while Kishori Lal is "only a sort of Yes Sir / Yes Madam type as visible in TV" and that's why, she continues to dwarf Rahul Gandhi so much so that till the time of writing, he is no where near filing his nomination from Amethi leave alone campaigning, electioneering for himself in Amethi that before her was "Amethi is Rahul, Rahul is Amethi". Today, it is, Smriti Aaee, Rahul Bhaagee (not, bhaga, mind you)...Smriti Charao, Rahul Ootaaro...etc, etc, all denigrating, downgrading, dissipating Rahul Gandhi turning him in to mere non-entity, dwarflike in Amethi. Smriti Irani on the other hand is "Amethi Kee Betee 24×7". Numerous persona of Amethi --- it has repertoire of swashbuckling entities who have the adequate might to influence entire UP the way they want --- are still to digest the fact that Smriti Irani has rival against her that too, a "non-entity, unheard of, insignificant, ephemeral" rival in Kishori Sharma. Nonetheless, opine many, she is contemplated in "dwarfing Rahul" and, "driving him out of Amethi".