The Value Liberal Arts Education In Digital Age

Vijay Garg

As technology becomes increasingly ubiquitous, many students and parents wonder about the relevance of Liberal Arts, its employment opportunities, and if there is career progression with a Liberal Arts Education. Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven systems can perform most tasks more efficiently and effectively than humans and are rapidly changing how we live, work, and interact with technology and the people around us. While AI-driven models like OpenAi GPT – 3, ChatGPT, Turing-NLG, BRT, and Watson Assistant can automate many tasks and provide us with vast amounts of information, can they replace humans? Definitely not. To develop, design and utilize information optimally, humans must still rely on creativity and critical thinking skills. This is where Liberal Arts Education can make a significant difference in enabling people to navigate the rapidly changing technological landscape. Liberal Arts Education focuses on preparing individuals with the skills needed to make informed decisions, tackle complex problems, and drive innovation in a constantly changing and complex environment.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, recognizes the need for a holistic and multidi-sciplinary approach to education that prepares students for the challenges of the 21st century and encourages the study of Liberal Arts. Liberal Arts allow students to explore multiple disciplines, such as humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences, and facilitate students to gain an understanding of different cultural influences, methods of thinking, problem-solving, and forms of expression. Students can develop critical thinking, research, communication, collaboration, creativity and independent inquiry skills. Through a transdisciplinary approach, liberal arts equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in a wide range of careers, from research and development to entrepreneurship and leadership. Most importantly, it prepares students to become life-long learners.

Liberal Arts Education has evolved over the last few years to address the challenges of the modern world better and is an amalgamation of classical approaches integrated with contemporary practices. Some of the subjects and courses offered are – History, Sociology, Psychology, Language and Literature, Political Science, Economics, Art and Music, Philosophy, Media and Communication Studies, and Natural Sciences. The curriculum is designed to be more interdisciplinary and to emphasize the integration of different knowledge domains. For example, courses like Digital Humanities have emerged to explore the intersection of technology and culture. Data Science and Data Visualization blend technical skills with liberal arts approach to understanding and communicating data. Courses in Language and Literature empower individuals to communicate effectively and collaborate in a digital environment. Engineering Psychology, or Human factors engineering, is a subfield of psychology that focuses on designing products and systems, the interaction between humans and technology, studying human perception and cognition, and improving human performance and well-being.

Steve Jobs, former CEO of Apple Inc., a strong advocate for liberal arts, states, “It’s in Apple’s DNS that technology alone is not enough – its technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities, that yield us the results that make our heart sing.”

In today’s digital era, the need for well-rounded and culturally literate individuals is more important than ever. Empathy, compassion, respect for others, appreciation of different cultures, perspectives, and experiences are critical in multicultural workplaces and lead to global citizenship. Liberal Arts and Humanities encourage students to analyze, interpret and think critically about the world around them, which is valued by employers. Andragogical approaches in Liberal Arts Education recognize that students have control over their learning process and seek to empower them to take an active role in their education through evolution and adaptation. Liberal Arts education prepares students not only to make a living but also to make a life. Modern Liberal Arts Education places greater emphasis on practical skills and hands-on experience to better prepare students for dynamic environments. And there is a definite opportunity for students to opt for Liberal Arts to make the world a better place to live in.

—The Hawk Features