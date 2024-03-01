Quantum University Hosts Two-Day Life Skills Workshop On Circuit Designing And Extension Wiring

Roorkee (The Hawk): Quantum University, with its commitment to holistic education, continues to be a hub for cutting-edge workshops, paving the way for a new generation of professionals armed with the skills to shape the future.

The event marked its beginning with the inaugration by Dr. Vivek Kumar(Vice Chancellor) and Dr. Manish Sharma(Director QST).

The workshop commenced with an immersive exploration of the fundamentals of circuit design. More than 1200 attendees were guided through the essentials, gaining insights into the behaviour of resistors, capacitors, and inductors. Highlights of the workshop were the practical session on Extension board, Staircase wiring, Ceiling fan testing, Series parallel connection of tube lights, Repairing of faulty LED bulb, MCB operation under fault connection, Arduino Based Distance Calculator Using Ultra-Sonic Sensors, Arduino Based RFID Card Detector, Arduino Based Smart Dustbin, Water Level Controller using Transistors.

Speaking about the workshop, Dr. Manish Sharma Director QST Quantum University , emphasized the importance of experiential learning in preparing students for the demands of the modern workforce. He also remarked "Our goal is to empower students with practical skills that will serve them well in their future careers. By providing hands-on experience in circuit design and quantum technologies, we are equipping our students with the tools they need to thrive in today's rapidly evolving tech landscape."

This workshop is organised by Dr. Manish Sharma , Director QST Quantum University , Dr. Satveer singh, Mr. Ankur Rana and conducted by internal faculties and Lab Technicians Ms. Jyoti Pippal,Dr. Amrita Kumari, Ms. Neha Pokhriyal, Mr. Prashant, Mr. Vishal Saini , Ms. Sujinia, Mr. Suchiv, Mr. Ankit Dhiman. Coordinators of the event were Mr. Sagar Choudhary, Ms. Shilpy Sharma, Mr. Vivek Kumar, Ms. Madhulika Mittal, Ms. Reshoo Devi.

