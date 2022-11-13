Prof O P Malik Receives Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021

Roorkee (The Hawk): Prof. O. P. Malik was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021 in the category Research Excellence. The award ceremony was held on 11 November at Bose Auditorium, Dept. of Physics, IIT Roorkee. Prof. Malik has done pioneering work in the development of controllers for application in electric power systems and wind power generation over the past 50 years. The adaptive controllers developed by his group are now employed on large generating units. His other interests include digital protection, control of renewable power generation and micro-grids, and AI applications in power system control.

The Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAA) are given to alumni of University of Roorkee (UOR) or IIT Roorkee (IITR) to recognize their outstanding contributions in any of the following six categories - Academic or Research Excellence, Excellence in Engineering or Technology Innovation, Excellence in Leadership in the Government or Public Sector, Excellence in Leadership in the Private Sector, Entrepreneurial Excellence, Excellence in Service to the Society. Maximum two awards from each category are bestowed each year.

Prof. O. P. Malik said on the occasion, “I am honoured to have received this award. I consider myself very fortunate to be an alumnus of IIT Roorkee and feel extremely grateful that my work was recognized by the authorities of this great institution. IIT Roorkee always sets benchmarks of excellence, and it gives a sense of great satisfaction and accomplishment that one has been able to adhere to those standards. Such recognition reinforces our values and motivates us to continue to work in line with the highest standards established, instilled and maintained by the institution”.

“IIT Roorkee has always sought to instill strong values such as work ethic, dedication, and commitment in students, and nurture them to become leaders in their fields of endeavour. This is illustrated by the fact that alumni of IIT Roorkee have founded over 540 companies, including 10 unicorns. These companies have raised over USD 8.45B in funding. It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the institution to honour its alumni and know that they are illuminating their domains with the work ethic and values that the institution carefully and diligently instilled within them. Further, IIT Roorkee emphasizes collaborative research to enable exchange of ideas across domains, development of new skills, and superior result quality. I congratulate Prof. Malik on receiving this award and wish him the very best in all his endeavours. I am sure he will continue to make IIT Roorkee proud with relentless hard work and dedication to research”. Prof. K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said on the occasion.