Country Witnesses Launch of first E-Smart Health in Gaindikhata

Lords Mark Industries Ltd, in collaboration with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and FIIT, inaugurates the E Smart Clinic in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Haridwar (The Hawk): Lords Mark Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of IVD products, in collaboration with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, a National Programme by the Government of India, under the initiation of FIIT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer), IIT Delhi is thrilled to announce the inauguration of the revolutionary E Smart Clinic in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This initiative aims to redefine healthcare accessibility across the region, marking a significant milestone in advancing healthcare infrastructure. This initiative seeks to provide testing and consultation services to patients at a nominal cost of less than Rs. 1000. The company plans to deploy 16,000 E-Smart Clinics throughout India.



Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd, added, " This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and accessibility in healthcare, empowering individuals across the region with cutting-edge diagnostics and expert medical consultations at an unprecedented affordability. We believe this marks a significant step towards realizing our vision of inclusive and equitable healthcare for all citizens.’’



Earlier, the E-Smart Clinic project was inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at AIIMS Rajkot.