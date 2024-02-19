New-Found Bond! Being tom-tomed, rumored, laughed at, phewed, joked, caricatured, cartooned, lampooned aplenty all throughout Maharashtra: Current bond between Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Phadnavis per se, no 3rd person in between them. Both are widely stated to be at utmost hurry to establish themselves as CM and be so for 50:50 time in five years keeping out Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde + who-have-you...Already it is being loudly murmured that a large percentage --- efforts on to gobble 100% --- of Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde's MLA-accomplices are hand in glove with Pawar-Phadnavis after assuring them of "support from now on itself till the end". Say Nariman Point based Mantralaya insiders, any day now, bugles will be sounded for Fadnavis-Thackeray...Viva New Found Bond, voice numerous many.

—Soumitra Bose