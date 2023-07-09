Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Manohar Lal Khattar again as Harybna CM with the masses of the state, according to statewide almost door-to-door surveys, naturally opting for "Manohar LalJi" because he is a decent, able, capable, worthy administrator engaged 24x7 in to "continuous all round improvement of the entire state without any kind of partialty, favouritism, biasedness unlike during other state CMs before. Then They had their individual favourite places in the state and only they were developed effecting flagrant imbalances in the state. Heart burns, jealousies thus then were rampant. But they miss today. Its due to Manohar Lal's "equal equilibrium of administration for all in Haryana". ...That's why Manohar Lal again, say insiders.