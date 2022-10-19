Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee Opens Applications For Executive MBA

Roorkee (The Hawk): Aligned to the emerging needs of Industry to develop the techno-business acumen of industry professionals the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) accepts applications for Executive MBA. The Executive MBA includes features like credit-based payment and flexibility in enrolment. The 2-year programme, with an option to complete it within a 5 years time period, prepares future leaders for high-growth industries.

Learners will be able to develop an insight into key managerial processes and gain analytical expertise with a technology-centric viewpoint. Being highly customizable, the degree is designed to align with your interests and you can choose your area of specialization after covering the fundamentals of business and technology.

Key highlights of the program:

• Blended experiential and participative learning modes like simulations, business case studies, project work, and live and recorded lectures

• Learners can choose from 5 Specializations to customize credentials and specialize in disciplines suited to their career aspirations

• Learners will become a part of IIT Roorkee’s illustrious alumni network. The alumni status will give access to the incubation centre, and highly active alumni chapters across India and the world.

• Successful graduates will be invited to receive the degree at IIT Roorkee’s annual convocation at the campus.

Students will have the opportunity to do multiple projects, term papers, simulation activities, and real-life learning opportunities.

Every subject will be taught with a blend of asynchronous and synchronous lectures, graded quizzes, and curated learning material.