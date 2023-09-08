Chandigarh (The Hawk): The International Colloquium on "Industry-Academia Integration and Sustainable Development" marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of IIT Roorkee's vision and objectives. It served as a pioneering platform that united academia and industry in an unprecedented manner. The event convened industry experts, esteemed academicians, and government officials, all dedicated to fostering a robust partnership between these sectors, while also advancing sustainable development, with a particular emphasis on the Tricity region. The overarching theme of the event revolved around fortifying the bond between academia and industry to facilitate sustainable growth.



During the colloquium, the spotlight shone on various facets of industry-academia integration, including the pivotal areas of skill development and capacity enhancement. Notably, the event showcased IIT Roorkee's strong research ecosystem, exemplified by its Techsarthi initiative, which actively promotes research collaboration. This initiative underscores IIT Roorkee's commitment to innovation, research excellence, and its pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future.



Experts emphasized the importance of aligning the skill development programs, research & academic initiatives with the needs of the industry and the society. IIT Roorkee, the 176-year-old institution is at the forefront of the implementation of PMKVY 4.0 & NEP 2020 which aims to bring about a holistic transformation in the education sector of India. It emphasizes the need for academic restructuring to promote innovation, research, and skill development. This restructuring is crucial for the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and to fulfill the objectives of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by removing the rigidities of disciplines and promoting multi-disciplinarity. This approach encourages students to pursue a combination of subjects and develop skills in multiple areas. This will enable them to explore different career options and be adaptable to the changing needs of the job market. MSMEs can benefit from a workforce that has a diverse skill set and can contribute to various aspects of the business. Through NEP 2020, Efforts are being made by IIT Roorkee to create an ecosystem that is rooted in Indian ethos as well as aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It aspires to develop our youth as Global Citizens who can find solutions to global problems with values of humility and compassion.



Further, there was an interaction on the promotion of semiconductor fabrication in India that needs collaborative efforts between industry and academia to establish semiconductor fabrication facilities. We need to develop a pool of skilled workforce in this field in line with the Semicon India Program, which has an outlay of about $10 billion. The Centre funds 50 percent of the semiconductor manufacturing project costs, with 2.5 percent of the budget earmarked for research and development, skill development, and training. Industry leaders are not only willing but eager to forge partnerships with IIT Roorkee in advancing this pivotal research, and they stand prepared to make the requisite arrangements, recognizing the substantial benefits of this billion-dollar opportunity. In doing so, they actively contribute to the nation's economic growth, with IIT Roorkee emerging as a key catalyst in driving this transformative initiative forward.



The colloquium garnered enthusiastic reception from participants representing 9 different countries and various industrial associations in the Tricity region. They deeply appreciated the profound insights and discussions that unfolded during the event, expressing a strong eagerness to collaborate with IIT Roorkee and NITTTR in translating the discussed ideas and initiatives into reality within their respective organizations. Furthermore, these stakeholders expressed a keen desire to extend and amplify the impact of IIT Roorkee's TechSarthi initiatives in the Tricity region. This collective commitment underscores IIT Roorkee's pivotal role in catalyzing the development of a sustainable future and aligning with the vision of "AtmaNirbhar Bharat," emphasizing self-reliance, innovation, and entrepreneurship.



Chief Guest, Prof. GLD Wickramasinghe, Director-General, CPSC, Philippines, elucidated the challenges nations such as the Philippines and Sri Lanka face in nurturing a robust industrial sector. He emphasized the critical need for industry-academia collaboration at the training institute level.



Prof. B.R Gurjar, Director, NITTTR remarked, "It's heartening to see institutions like IIT Roorkee and NITTTR are working together in providing growth opportunities to industry. To effectively realize the goals, we are bringing industries, government bodies, and other stakeholders on a single platform. This colloquium provides a unique platform for industries to engage directly with academia."



Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, stressed the pivotal role of industry-academia integration in fostering sustainable development and innovation for global well-being. With IIT Roorkee's rich 176-year history, the institution is dedicated to expanding its knowledge horizons and engaging in diverse initiatives in alignment with its vision and commitment to excellence. Beyond industry-academia collaboration, IIT Roorkee strongly emphasises holistic well-being, encompassing academic excellence and the physical, mental, and emotional health of its students and faculty, fostering an environment where innovation thrives and diversity is celebrated. This enduring journey is a testament to their unwavering dedication to these principles, propelling the institution towards excellence in every aspect of its existence.



Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, the Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC) at IIT Roorkee, showcased the institution's dynamic innovation ecosystem and its substantial contributions across diverse sectors through robust academia-industry collaborations. His address placed significant emphasis on the burgeoning startup culture and transformative technologies emanating from IIT Roorkee, which have already made a profound impact on industries by providing global-standard solutions. A particularly compelling success story shared during the event spotlighted an IIT Roorkee-affiliated startup, E3BIOCLEANTECH Pvt Ltd. This innovative venture harnesses the power of nature for sewage and industrial effluent treatment, recently delivering highly successful services to an MSME in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.



Prof. V. C. Srivastava, Dean of International Relations at IIT Roorkee, illuminated the institution's remarkable strides in global collaboration. These initiatives encompass a rich tapestry of student exchanges and research partnerships that serve as bridges to the world's leading academic and research centers. Prof. Srivastava underlined the immense potential for bespoke programs, forging deep-seated partnerships with universities keen on mutually beneficial endeavors. One shining example is the thriving Joint Master's and Doctoral Programs in Semiconductor Technology with esteemed Taiwanese Universities. Such international relations efforts reflect IIT Roorkee's dedication to fostering global connections, expanding its outreach, and consistently striving for excellence.



At the International Colloquium Prof. Andallib Tariq, Head of the Department of Mechanical & Industrial Engineering at IIT Roorkee about the necessary skills, which our professionals should acquire to remain relevant in fast changing world. He emphasized that the future professionals should possess skills grounded in humanity, ethics, creativity, and imagination, while stressing the importance of socially responsible education as a key parameter for sustainable growth. This demands a pro-active partnership model between industry-acadmia through research centres at its core, which can provide solutions for enhancing public services., Prof. Vivek Kumar Malik, Associate Dean of Innovation and Incubation at IIT Roorkee, focused on creating an innovation ecosystem, fostering an entrepreneurial culture among faculty and students. This ecosystem, provides crucial incubation support, facilitating the transformation of innovative ideas into tangible products, and enabling industries to make a smooth transition from “Local to Global Market”









The event drew attendees from prominent industry associations, including the Mohali Industries Association, Industry Association of Chandigarh, and the Chandigarh Fasteners Association, along with representatives from major industry players like Aditya Birla Group, Exigo Recycling Pvt Ltd, and Tech Mahindra Pvt Ltd. Additionally, Prof. S.K. Dhameja & Prof. Maitryee Dutta from NITTTR, Mr. Vishal Tiwari & Ms. Chava Jahnavi from IIT Roorkee, Mr. Azam Ali Khan, CEO TIDEs IIT Roorkee as well as international representatives from CPSC Philippines and local colleges, enriched the event's diverse and influential audience.









The International Colloquium on "Industry-Academia Integration and Sustainable Development," hosted by IIT Roorkee in collaboration with NITTTR, Chandigarh, demonstrates the institution's unwavering commitment to bridging academia and industry, promoting innovation, and sustainability. This event underscores IIT Roorkee's pivotal role in shaping a more interconnected and sustainable world through meaningful partnerships and excellence.









The steadfast support provided by key leadership figures at IIT Roorkee has been instrumental in propelling these initiatives to greater heights, reaffirming the institution's commitment to international excellence and collaboration. Their guidance and outstanding support have played a pivotal role in fostering these remarkable achievements contributing significantly to the overall development and global recognition of the institution.