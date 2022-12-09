iHUB DivyaSampark At IIT Roorkee Inaugurates Second Incubation And Innovation Facility In Greater Noida

Focus On Deep-tech, Emerging Technologies, And Supporting Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Noida (The Hawk): Today iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee has inaugurated its second incubation and innovation facility at the Greater Noida Extension Center of IIT Roorkee in Greater Noida. iHUB DivyaSampark, Technology Innovation was established under National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMiCPS) mission announced in 2019 union budget to prepare India for Industry 4.0 and society 5.0 . iHub Divyasampark has been established as a section 8, not for profit company jointly by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and IIT Roorkee. Smart City, Digital heath and industry 4.0 are the three key focus areas of iHub divyasmapark @ IIT Roorkee.

iHub Divysampark will focus on deep-tech and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics, Drones, IoT, Blockchain, Smart Devices, and many other new-age technologies with an aim to provide support for aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging technologies and making India Atmnirbhar . This center will also give a big boost to startups based in the National Capital Region.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. K K Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said " that startups specially the deep tech startups are going to play a critical role in India’s growth story over the next decade. IIT Roorkee being a premier technology, is fully committed to contribute in the innovation ecosystem of India. I am very happy to share that iHub Divyasamapark technology hub @ IIT Roorkee is supporting many startups in deep technologies and have very aggressive plan to support many more startups over the next two years. It is very heartening to see that other than our main campus in IIT Roorkee, iHub is now present in NCR region to support innovators and startups from nearby colleges. Prof Pant further said that in the last 12 months, iHUB DivyaSampark has supported 16 startups with total funding commitment of 8 Cr and is further planning to support 30 more startups with a total commitment 15 Cr over the next 12 months. "

Speaking on the occasion CEO, iHub Divyasampark Mr. Manish Anand said, "that greater Noida center was established with a mission to support innovators specially from tier 2 tier colleges. iHub Divyasmapak efforts have already started showing result where two startups connected to it have been listed at 30 most promising deep tech startup of 2022 by yourstory at its annual event TechSparks. iHub is soon going to starts in startup accelerator program to support startup that are beyond seed fund stage. iHub is also providing training to students of nearby colleges in NCR region in deep technologies and under that program already 300 students have been trained so far. "