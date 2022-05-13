Farmer shot dead in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat: A farmer was found shot dead in one of his fields here on Friday, police said.

Deceased Madanpal (65) had gone out to keep a watch on his fields in Mansoorpur village under Chandinagar police station limits on Thursday evening. The villagers found him lying in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on his head this morning, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by his family members, a villager named Sunny has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The farmer's body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

"Madanpal had gone to keep a watch on his fields on Thursday night. Sometime in the night, he was shot dead in his sleep by unidentified assailants," police inspector Janak Singh said.—PTI