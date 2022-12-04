Conduct Of Blood Donation Camp At Military Station Roorkee

Roorkee (The Hawk): 1. On 03 December 2022 Sangeen Shakti Brigade under the aegis of Indian army organized a blood Donation camp with an an aim to increase awareness about blood donation in the society. Several local civilians and ex-servicemen also participated in this event with great enthusiasm. The Indian Army which has pledged to protect the nation's borders has now made another commitment towards spreading awareness about blood donation.

2. Blood donation camp was organized at Shangeen Shakti Sainik Institute in collaboration with Mother Teresa Blood Bank, Roorkee. In this event 42 males and 15 females from all walks of life donated blood for saving the life of fellow citizens.The blood donors were provided with a blood donors certificate and a blood donor badge apart from refreshment. At the culmination of the event everyone took a pledge of donating blood regularly to save precious lives.

3. This event of the day successfully culminated in raising awareness about blood donation and its benefits. The Indian Army humanitarian effort in this regard was appreciated by all attendees.

[04/12, 3:27 pm] Dushyant Jhabreda: Is event me Dr. Neelima , Dr. Narendra Tomar Shamil hue.

Mr Aakash Jain aur Mr Chetan Tayal are Roctract club representatives shamil hue.