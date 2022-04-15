    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    Caution to Convergence: Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April15/ 2022

    Arjun Ram Meghwal*


    We are at Amrit Kaal's doorstep that lies ahead for the next 25 years

    when the Nation will witness the independence century. The ongoing Amrit

    Mahotsava provides the blueprint for the trajectory of the Nation. The

    forefathers laid down their concrete vision that resulted in our progress so

    far. In this Mammoth exercise of Building New India, the inspiration

    farsighted& meticulous approach of Dr. BR Ambedkar in multiple domains

    will always remain as a guiding light. His 131st Birth Anniversary is an apt

    moment to recall his holistic role as a nation builder and take reaffirmation

    and inspiration to adhere to his ideal in our individualist & collective sphere.

    Dr. Ambedkar greatly pioneered as an institution builder, and the

    present-day constitutional setupreverberateshiswisdom. He was the most

    valuable speaker in constitution Assembly debates with the highest share of

    7.5 %-of wordcount, whereas Nehru stood with only 2.14 %. The RBI found

    its genesis in his thesis “The Problem of Rupee-Its Origin & Solution". As a

    labor member of Viceroy’s Executive Council, he was instrumental in

    shaping the water, power & Labour welfare policies. The management of

    water resources through institutions in the form of the central water

    commission, Central Technical Power Board, and Integrated water resources

    Management through establishing river valley authorities, among others, are

    vital interventions that shaped the will for optimally utilizing the available

    pool of natural resource. He majorly contributed to developing a federal

    finance system among the centre& states for progressively raising their

    economic level & without jeopardizing their interest.

    He was a reasoned voice of the depressed class and staunched

    advocates of labor rights. As a labor leader, he advocated for ‘fair condition

    of life of labor’ instead of ‘Fair Condition of Work. ’Other welfare measures

    such as reduction in working hours to 48 hours per week, provisions of

    overtime & paid leave, Fixation & protection of Minimum wage, labor welfare

    fund, and acknowledgment of trade unions were taken spiritedly. The

    abolition of serfdom of agricultural tenants, abolition of theKhoti System in

    land tenure, and strong opposition tothe Industrial Dispute Bill 1938 for

    ensuring workers’ rights to strike were prompt measures during his role as a

    legislator in the Bombay assembly.

    Dr. Ambedkar was very much conscious of the progressive role of

    women in modern society and advocated for ensuring voting rights for

    women immediately after independence as part of universal adult suffrage.

    It is pertinent to note that the US, UK & other western countries took more

    than a century to extend voting rights to women.In Hindu Code Bill, He

    advocated for conferring adoption & inheritance rights to women. For


    facilitating their active participation inthe economic workforce, he ensured

    the provisions of ‘equal pay for equal work’ irrespective of sex& intervened

    in liftingthe ban on women working underground in coal mines. He remains

    an instrumental figure in institutionalizing these strong fundamentals that

    now women are leaving no stone unturned and making the Nation proud on

    every possible front.

    During the concluding speech in the constitution assembly on

    25th November 1949, Dr. Ambedkar felt a sense of satisfaction on

    obtaining political equality through one man, one vote & one value.

    Still, he cautioned about the upcoming contradiction due to existing

    differences in values onsocial & economic fronts. However, in the past

    eight years, the initiative taken by the Modi government is eliminating

    those contradictions, and the Nation is moving closer to the vision of


    Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Mantra of “SabkaSaath-SabkaVikas-

    SabkaVishwas&SabkaPrayas’ ensures the inclusivity of people standing


    in the last mile and convergence of the government’s multi-directional

    efforts for uplifting and nurturing their unbound potential.

    The Nehru government's delay from the one-year deadline for


    constituting the OBC commission &indifferent attitude towards this in-

    action was among the four reasons that led to the Nehru Cabinet's


    resignation in 1951.The Modi government’s intervention to extend

    Constitutional status to OBC Commission in 2018 & Subsequent 105th

    Constitutional Amendment for allowing states to identify the socially &

    educationally backward class are steps toward building a just society.

    The historical records clearlyshow the difference between Ambedkar &

    Nehru on various accounts. Ambedkar opposed foreign policy regarding

    taking the J&K matter to UNO, Mismanagement of affairs with Pakistan, the

    plight of Hindus of eastern Bengal,& high military expenditure. On 26

    August 1954 during his speech in Rajysabha, Ambedkar criticised the

    Fundamental flaw in Nehruvian foreign policy which was obliging other

    nation and putting nationalist concerns at stake. He was particularly

    aggrieved by the government’s silence that lead to china’s invasion in

    Lhasa, Tibet and atrocities against Buddhist. India had lost its buffer state &

    china’s threat looming large on India territories Ambedkar, from Planning

    Stage itself, opposed the special status provision to J&K. The Nation had to

    pay a heavy toll to these mismanagements in the forms of subsequent war

    with the neighbouring country and deprivation of innocent people of J&K

    from the mainstream development programs. The abrogation of article 370&

    35A of the constitution paved the way for sharing the fruits of development

    with the people J&K. He criticized the extra-territorial loyalty of the

    communist and cautioned their duality in the cause of national progress.


    The idea to observe “Samajik Nayay Pakhwada” from the BJP

    foundation day express symbiotic allegiance to the ideals of Ambedkar. The

    government programs are resulting towards bringing positive changes and

    facilitating ease of lives of everyone &disadvantaged and downtrodden

    section particularly. The development of Panch Tirtha, Dr. Ambedkar

    International Centre & Implementation of pro-poor welfare schemes such as

    standup, Start-up, Mudra & Venture Capital Fund, Building Eklavya Modal

    residential school, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Yojana, PM Kisan,

    PMFBY, PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, Ujjwala Aushmaan Bharat among

    others are increasing people's living standards. The revamped Post Metric

    scholarship scheme facilitates higher education for four crores SC

    students.The four labor codes - the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations

    Code, Social Security Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health, and

    Working Conditions Code have been formulated, focusing on the fair

    condition of life of workers. The National Research Laboratory for

    Conservation of Cultural Property, Lucknow, under the Ministry of culture,

    is undertaking a project to preserve the personal belonging of Baba Saheb

    Dr. Ambedkar. These belonging will be showcased at the proposed Research

    centre& Museum at Chincholi in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

    Now,the 131st Birth Anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, let's mark this

    moment by immersing ourselves in the realm of the imagination framed by

    our forefathers and unsung heroes. Let our action tread towards building a

    just society and scale new heights for the Nation so that outcome resonates

    globally with the symphony of our beloved Nation.


    *Union Minister of State for Culture

    & Parliamentary Affairs and Member of

    Parliament, Bikaner


    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Ambedkar Balasaheb
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in