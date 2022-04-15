Caution to Convergence: Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar

Arjun Ram Meghwal*





We are at Amrit Kaal's doorstep that lies ahead for the next 25 years

when the Nation will witness the independence century. The ongoing Amrit

Mahotsava provides the blueprint for the trajectory of the Nation. The

forefathers laid down their concrete vision that resulted in our progress so

far. In this Mammoth exercise of Building New India, the inspiration

farsighted& meticulous approach of Dr. BR Ambedkar in multiple domains

will always remain as a guiding light. His 131st Birth Anniversary is an apt

moment to recall his holistic role as a nation builder and take reaffirmation

and inspiration to adhere to his ideal in our individualist & collective sphere.

Dr. Ambedkar greatly pioneered as an institution builder, and the

present-day constitutional setupreverberateshiswisdom. He was the most

valuable speaker in constitution Assembly debates with the highest share of

7.5 %-of wordcount, whereas Nehru stood with only 2.14 %. The RBI found

its genesis in his thesis “The Problem of Rupee-Its Origin & Solution". As a

labor member of Viceroy’s Executive Council, he was instrumental in

shaping the water, power & Labour welfare policies. The management of

water resources through institutions in the form of the central water

commission, Central Technical Power Board, and Integrated water resources

Management through establishing river valley authorities, among others, are

vital interventions that shaped the will for optimally utilizing the available

pool of natural resource. He majorly contributed to developing a federal

finance system among the centre& states for progressively raising their

economic level & without jeopardizing their interest.

He was a reasoned voice of the depressed class and staunched

advocates of labor rights. As a labor leader, he advocated for ‘fair condition

of life of labor’ instead of ‘Fair Condition of Work. ’Other welfare measures

such as reduction in working hours to 48 hours per week, provisions of

overtime & paid leave, Fixation & protection of Minimum wage, labor welfare

fund, and acknowledgment of trade unions were taken spiritedly. The

abolition of serfdom of agricultural tenants, abolition of theKhoti System in

land tenure, and strong opposition tothe Industrial Dispute Bill 1938 for

ensuring workers’ rights to strike were prompt measures during his role as a

legislator in the Bombay assembly.

Dr. Ambedkar was very much conscious of the progressive role of

women in modern society and advocated for ensuring voting rights for

women immediately after independence as part of universal adult suffrage.

It is pertinent to note that the US, UK & other western countries took more

than a century to extend voting rights to women.In Hindu Code Bill, He

advocated for conferring adoption & inheritance rights to women. For





facilitating their active participation inthe economic workforce, he ensured

the provisions of ‘equal pay for equal work’ irrespective of sex& intervened

in liftingthe ban on women working underground in coal mines. He remains

an instrumental figure in institutionalizing these strong fundamentals that

now women are leaving no stone unturned and making the Nation proud on

every possible front.

During the concluding speech in the constitution assembly on

25th November 1949, Dr. Ambedkar felt a sense of satisfaction on

obtaining political equality through one man, one vote & one value.

Still, he cautioned about the upcoming contradiction due to existing

differences in values onsocial & economic fronts. However, in the past

eight years, the initiative taken by the Modi government is eliminating

those contradictions, and the Nation is moving closer to the vision of





Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Mantra of “SabkaSaath-SabkaVikas-

SabkaVishwas&SabkaPrayas’ ensures the inclusivity of people standing





in the last mile and convergence of the government’s multi-directional

efforts for uplifting and nurturing their unbound potential.

The Nehru government's delay from the one-year deadline for





constituting the OBC commission &indifferent attitude towards this in-

action was among the four reasons that led to the Nehru Cabinet's





resignation in 1951.The Modi government’s intervention to extend

Constitutional status to OBC Commission in 2018 & Subsequent 105th

Constitutional Amendment for allowing states to identify the socially &

educationally backward class are steps toward building a just society.

The historical records clearlyshow the difference between Ambedkar &

Nehru on various accounts. Ambedkar opposed foreign policy regarding

taking the J&K matter to UNO, Mismanagement of affairs with Pakistan, the

plight of Hindus of eastern Bengal,& high military expenditure. On 26

August 1954 during his speech in Rajysabha, Ambedkar criticised the

Fundamental flaw in Nehruvian foreign policy which was obliging other

nation and putting nationalist concerns at stake. He was particularly

aggrieved by the government’s silence that lead to china’s invasion in

Lhasa, Tibet and atrocities against Buddhist. India had lost its buffer state &

china’s threat looming large on India territories Ambedkar, from Planning

Stage itself, opposed the special status provision to J&K. The Nation had to

pay a heavy toll to these mismanagements in the forms of subsequent war

with the neighbouring country and deprivation of innocent people of J&K

from the mainstream development programs. The abrogation of article 370&

35A of the constitution paved the way for sharing the fruits of development

with the people J&K. He criticized the extra-territorial loyalty of the

communist and cautioned their duality in the cause of national progress.





The idea to observe “Samajik Nayay Pakhwada” from the BJP

foundation day express symbiotic allegiance to the ideals of Ambedkar. The

government programs are resulting towards bringing positive changes and

facilitating ease of lives of everyone &disadvantaged and downtrodden

section particularly. The development of Panch Tirtha, Dr. Ambedkar

International Centre & Implementation of pro-poor welfare schemes such as

standup, Start-up, Mudra & Venture Capital Fund, Building Eklavya Modal

residential school, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Yojana, PM Kisan,

PMFBY, PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, Ujjwala Aushmaan Bharat among

others are increasing people's living standards. The revamped Post Metric

scholarship scheme facilitates higher education for four crores SC

students.The four labor codes - the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations

Code, Social Security Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health, and

Working Conditions Code have been formulated, focusing on the fair

condition of life of workers. The National Research Laboratory for

Conservation of Cultural Property, Lucknow, under the Ministry of culture,

is undertaking a project to preserve the personal belonging of Baba Saheb

Dr. Ambedkar. These belonging will be showcased at the proposed Research

centre& Museum at Chincholi in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Now,the 131st Birth Anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, let's mark this

moment by immersing ourselves in the realm of the imagination framed by

our forefathers and unsung heroes. Let our action tread towards building a

just society and scale new heights for the Nation so that outcome resonates

globally with the symphony of our beloved Nation.





*Union Minister of State for Culture

& Parliamentary Affairs and Member of

Parliament, Bikaner



