Trump Hails Historic White House Return at Davos, Calls Victory 'Most Consequential'

Davos: US President Donald Trump, speaking virtually at the World Economic Forum, said his return to the White House with a massive mandate is unprecedented.

"It was a massive mandate from the American people, like hasn't been seen in many years. And some of the political pundits, even some of my so-called enemies, said it was the most consequential election victory in 129 years. That's quite nice," Trump said in his initial remarks.

Referring to his executive orders signed soon after his inauguration, Trump said what the world has witnessed in the past 72 hours is nothing less than a "revolution of common sense."

"Our country will soon be stronger, wealthier, and more united than ever before, and the entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this incredible momentum and what we're doing and going to do," he said.

He added that his administration is acting with unprecedented speed to fix the disasters he inherited from "a totally inept group of people," referring to the Biden administration.

"I am committed to solving every single crisis facing America," he said.

"Over the past four years, our government racked up USD 8 trillion in wasteful deficit spending, and inflicted nation-wrecking energy restrictions, crippling regulations, and hidden taxes like never before," he said.

The result, he claimed, was the worst inflation crisis in modern history and sky-high interest rates for US citizens and even across the world.

"Food prices and the price of almost everything known to mankind went through the roof. President Biden totally lost control of what was going on in our country, but in particular with our high inflation economy and at our border."

"The inflation rate we are inheriting remains 50 percent higher than the historic target. It was the highest inflation probably in the history of our country."

From the moment he took office, Trump said he took rapid action to reverse each and every one of Biden's policies, particularly regarding immigration, crime, and inflation.

"On day one, I signed an executive order directing every member of my cabinet to marshal all powers at their disposal to defeat inflation and reduce the cost of daily life. I imposed a federal hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, a foreign aid freeze, and I created the new Department of Government Efficiency."

Trump's administration also opted out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Speaking at Davos, Trump termed the accord as "ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal."

"I call it the Green New Scam -- withdrew from the one-sided Paris climate accord, and ended the insane and costly electric vehicle mandate. We're going to let people buy the car they want to buy."

On his plans to increase oil drilling, Trump said more fuel will help moderate inflation.

"I declared a national energy emergency, and it's so important, a national energy emergency to unlock the liquid gold under our feet and pave the way for rapid approvals of new energy infrastructure," the US President said, while adding, "The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on earth, and we're going to use it. Not only will this reduce the cost of virtually all goods and services, but it'll also make the United States a manufacturing superpower and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto."

He further stated that his administration has also launched the largest deregulation campaign in history, far exceeding even the record-setting efforts of his last term. (ANI)