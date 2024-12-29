HRFP Condemns False Blasphemy Charges Against Christian Woman in Pakistan

Toba Tek Singh: Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) on Sunday condemned the blasphemy charges against Shazia Younas, a 50-year-old Christian woman from Gojra, Pakistan. The HRFP labelled the charges as baseless and calling for the protection of minority rights in Pakistan.

Younas was arrested on December 21 and was accused of desecrating the Quran under Section 295-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

"Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) strongly condemns the blasphemy charges against Shazia Younas, a Christian woman from Gojra, Pakistan. Shazia, aged 50 has been arrested since the charges of blasphemy on her on December 21st, 2024, just 4 days before Christmas when she was preparing for Christmas celebrations," HRFP said in a press release.

HRFP President Naveed Walter said the charges against Shazia Younas were yet another false allegation levelled against a Christian woman by local fundamentalists out of personal vendetta.

Walter said that as per blasphemy law, Shazia has been charged for desecration holy Quran under Section 295-B of PPC that's punishable with imprisonment for lifetime.

Walter added that the form of charges against Shazia Younas was the same as the one of the same city Gojra on August 6, 2024, when two sisters, Sonia and Saima, were accused of blasphemy while throwing garbage outside.

He raised his grave concerns over the false accusation made against Shazia Younas and highlighted that the new incidents are continuing because the previous cases have been occurring for too long without any resolution. Walter said, "For example, in 2023, a horrific incident occurred in Jaranwala, where a violent mob set fire to and vandalized Churches and homes. Sadly, another incident occurred in May 2024 when a group of fanatics allegedly unleashed violence on Nazir Masih and his family, leading to his tragic death. The Christians will never forget the tragic incidents in Gojra and Koriyaan in 2009."

The HRCP President further demanded that Shazia Younas be ensured safety in prison and justice and that she be released immediately. Walter added, "HRFP team is closely following and monitoring the case of Shazia Younas for more factual and lawful actions." (ANI)