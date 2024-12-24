Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Slams Congress for Divisive Politics, Praises New Criminal Laws

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday criticised the Congress for repeatedly "insulting" Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never allow their "divisive politics" to succeed.

"The Congress party has always worked to insult Dr. Ambedkar. They never respected him. When Baba Saheb was made a member of the Constituent Assembly, many Congress leaders opposed him. Prime Minister Modi continues to receive public support, whether in the Haryana or Maharashtra elections, and the Congress is completely frustrated and disappointed by this. The public has taught them a lesson, and even now, the public will teach them a lesson. We will expose them completely and never let their divisive politics succeed," CM Dhami said during a press conference in Delhi.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing three new criminal laws, stating that these laws would help give the country a new direction.

"New laws have been implemented in the country since July, and the state of Uttarakhand is working swiftly to enforce them. Today, all of this has been reviewed under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah. We have assessed the progress in the state, including training, hardware, human resources, and all related work in science and technology, as well as police, FSL, and medico-legal sectors. I thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their efforts. These new laws will help give a new direction to the country."

The new criminal laws, implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society.

Following remarks made by Shah, Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches last week. This led to a massive scuffle, resulting in two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting within Parliament premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, also staged a protest in Parliament, demanding Shah's resignation over his comments on Ambedkar.

During the altercation in Parliament, two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, were injured on their heads. (ANI)