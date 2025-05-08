Berlin (Germany), May 8 (IANS) A change of superstars appears to be on the horizon in Munich. As the 2024-25 Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich prepare for Thomas Muller's final home appearance against Borussia Monchengladbach, his record-setting 750th match, fans are not only anticipating an emotional send-off but also the presentation of the league trophy.

Hovering over the celebrations is the growing buzz around Florian Wirtz, the most sought-after player in German football. The Bayer Leverkusen star is reportedly poised to usher in a new era at Bayern, with the club prepared to invest up to 150 million euros to secure his services, reports Xinhua.

According to reports, Wirtz has informed Leverkusen and head coach Xabi Alonso of his intention to only leave for Bayern. Supervisory board member Uli Hoeneb has reportedly been involved in behind-the-scene negotiations for months, meeting several times with Wirtz's father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz.

The tabloid Bild reported that the 22-year-old forward has made his decision. His recent comments only add fuel to the speculation.

"It motivates me to leave my comfort zone," Wirtz said. "I know locker rooms well enough to adapt anywhere." The German international added that money has never been a motivating factor for him-only sporting ambitions. "When I was 16 and joined Leverkusen, my parents gave me just €150 per month from my salary because they didn't want me spending too much."

He also praised his teammates from South America and Africa, noting their courage in leaving home to pursue their careers. "So far, I've always had everything and everyone close by," he said.

As Wirtz's name dominates headlines, the Bayern Munich leadership is reportedly planning major staff changes and a tactical overhaul. A dual playmaker system featuring Wirtz and Jamal Musiala is said to be under consideration. To finance the transfer, Bayern could sell key players, including Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leon Goretzka.

With two games left, Bayern have already scored 93 goals - putting the single-season record of 101 goals, set in 1971-72, within reach.

Still, Muller's farewell after 25 years at the club is expected to take centre stage at Saturday's match. The 131-cap German international could be the one to lift the trophy-normally the captain's role-as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains sidelined and Joshua Kimmich would otherwise step in.

Former coaches, including Julian Nagelsmann, Jupp Heynckes, and Hansi Flick, have all praised Muller as a club legend.

"I'm not too emotional right now, but it's getting closer," said the 2014 World Cup champion and two-time UEFA Champions League winner with a wink.

Even so, Muller seems to know the tears will come.

--IANS

bsk/