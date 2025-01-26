Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Constitution-Makers, Announces UCC Launch Tomorrow

Dehradun: On the occasion of Republic Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised that the day is a moment to "honour the Constitution-makers" and freedom fighters "who contributed to India's independence."

Speaking at a "Vande Mataram" event, the Chief Minister extended his Republic Day wishes to the people.

He said that the "collective singing of the national anthem Vande Mataram further increases the flame of patriotism in the heart."

"Our nation is full of diverse sects, castes, languages, traditions and cultures. Our Constitution, which came into force on 26 January 1950, awakens the feeling of nation first among the citizens of the country by weaving all these diversities into the thread of unity. The Constitution has given us many rights, due to which our country is known as the largest democratic country," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said "Tomorrow is going to be a historic day for everyone. Tomorrow the law of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to be implemented in the state of Uttarakhand, which is a matter of pride for all. This Ganga of equal citizens will go from Uttarakhand to the whole country."

The Chief Minister said, "Today is the day to remember the constitution makers and the freedom fighters and agitators who freed Mother India from the shackles of slavery and to take inspiration from them."

He said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "our country is moving towards establishing itself as a developed nation by 2047. India's economy has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is moving towards becoming the third. India is moving ahead leaving behind the big countries of the world in the fields of education, health, science, research manufacturing etc. The Indian Army has become stronger than before. India's stature is also increasing rapidly at the global level."

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, "India is reestablishing its identity as a major cultural centre of the world. Currently, the world's largest cultural gathering Maha Kumbh is being organized at the Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the historic work of implementing three new laws in the Indian judicial system "Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defense Code and Indian Evidence Act" has also been done. Under the support and guidance of Prime Minister Modi ji, the state government is continuously working for the all-round development of Uttarakhand. The government is working day and night to make Uttarakhand a leading state of India in the silver jubilee year."

The Chief Minister said that the infrastructure related to all important sectors including road, education, health, drinking water and air connectivity is being "rapidly strengthened" in the state.

He said that it is a "matter of pride for all the people of the state that from January 28, the grand inauguration of the 38th National Games is going to take place in our Devbhoomi in the dignified presence of Prime Minister Modi ji. The state government has spent about Rs 500 crore on sports infrastructure and facility construction. GEP is also being assessed in the state on the lines of GDP. 30 per cent reservation for women in the state and 10 per cent reservation for state agitators have been implemented. Anti-conversion law, anti-riot law, and the country's stringent anti-counterfeiting law have also been implemented in the state." (ANI)