"Our govt will resolve issue of land law": Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday assured the people of Uttarakhand that his government will resolve the issue of land law.

CM Dhami said, "Just as our government has resolved various long-standing cases from March 2021 till now, in the same way, I assure the people of Uttarakhand that our government will also resolve the issue of land law."

CM Dhami addressed the journalists at the Media Centre located in the Secretariat on Friday.

The Chief Minister said, "Our government is sensitive to the issue of land law and domicile and we are trying to bring a comprehensive land law in accordance with the geographical conditions of Uttarakhand in the next budget session."

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that at present in Uttarakhand, any person can buy two hundred and fifty square metres of land outside the municipal body area without permission, but it has come to light that the said provisions are being violated by purchasing land in different names in the same family.

The Chief Minister said that he will get it investigated and the land of all those who have done this will be vested in the state government.

The Chief Minister said that all those persons in the state who have purchased land with permission for business activities like tourism, industry etc., but did not use that land for this purpose, details of such lands are being prepared. He said that strict action will also be taken against such people and their lands will be vested in the state government.

The Chief Minister said that it has also come to light that the changes made in the rules related to land purchase in the year 2017 have not been positive. (Like abolishing the maximum limit of 12.5 acres, authorising district officials for the permission which was given at the government level, etc.). He said that such provisions will be reviewed and if necessary, these provisions will be abolished.

The Chief Minister said that these steps being taken with the aim of saving the original form of Uttarakhand need not bother any such person or institution, whose investment creates employment in various sectors like tourism, education, industry, trade etc. in Uttarakhand and strengthens the economy.

