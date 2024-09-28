There have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh in last seven and half years: CM Yogi in Haryana

Yamuna Nagar (Haryana): Lauding the law and order system in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that there have been "no riots" in the state in the last seven and half years during his tenure and the rioters are "either in jail or have gone to hell."

Addressing a public meeting in the Yamuna Nagar area of Haryana, CM Yogi said, "On the other side of Yamuna, there is Uttar Pradesh - what was the situation there before seven and half years back? Riots used to happen every three days. Curfew used to be there at places for months. Neither the businessmen nor the daughters were safe. But in these seven and half years, there have been no riots in the state. 'Dangaai ya to jail ke andar hain ya jahannum ki yatra par ja chuke hain'."

He further targeted the Congress and said that on one side there is the Congress, which gives problems, and on the other side, there is the BJP, which provides solutions.

"Congress ruled for 60 years after independence and gave only problems to the country. Issues like terrorism, naxalism, corruption, and casteism were given by Congress. When the country is moving forward with 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' we should not accept Congress, which is the inventor of problems," he said.

"Ek taraf samasya dene wali Congress aur dusri taraf samadhan dene wali BJP (On one side is Congress which creates problems, while on the other hand is BJP which resolves it)," CM Yogi added.

Targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that the Congress leader criticizes Uttar Pradesh even in Haryana and Kerala.

"If Rahul Gandhi comes to Uttar Pradesh, he will criticize Haryana; if he goes to Kerala, he will criticize Uttar Pradesh. And when he goes abroad, he criticizes India," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party on Saturday released its manifesto ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, with major promises ranging from free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance to women, MSP guarantee to the farmers and conducting caste census in the state.

The manifesto was released in the presence of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Udai Bhan.

In the major highlights of the manifesto, the Congress party has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakhs to every family in Haryana.

On similar lines as Madhya Pradesh's 'Ladli Behen Yojana' and Maharashtra's 'Ladki Behen Yojana', the Congress has also promised to provide Rs 2000 per month to women, aged 18-60 in the state. The manifesto also promises to provide Rs 500 for Gas cylinders.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly to form its next government, with the counting set to take place on October 8.

In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Congress won 30 seats.

—ANI