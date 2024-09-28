Delhi CM announces Rs 1 crores ex-gratia to families of Covid warriors who died during pandemic

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced an ex-gratia Rs 1 crore to the families of each of the five Corona warriors who died during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief minister's office said on Saturday.

The families of Pharmacist Sanjay Manchanda; Junior Assistant in Maulana Azad Medical College Ravi Kumar Singh; Sanitation Worker Virendra Kumar; Delhi Police Officer Bhawani Chandra; and Primary teacher Mohammed Yassen will receive the payment.

All five people had passed away carrying out their duties during the pandemic.

Speaking on the sacrifice made by the corona warriors during the pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that financial compensation "might not replace the loss to families but would help them live with dignity."

"The Corona Warriors in Delhi protected humanity and society during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives without thinking about themselves. The Delhi Government honours their spirit. Though the financial assistance cannot replace the loss, it will help the families live with dignity," she said.

Sanjay Manchanda was deployed as a pharmacist at a patient care facility during the pandemic, and he also visited containment zones with ASHA workers. Ravi Kumar Singh was deployed as a junior assistant at Maulana Azad Medical College.

Virendra Kumar was in charge of sanitation at a hunger relief centre during the pandemic. Bhawani Chandra was deployed on duty at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital during the pandemic. Mohammad Yaseen was deployed on duty for ration distribution during the pandemic.

Reaffirming the support for the families of the deceased, Atishi said, "The government will always support the families of these Corona Warriors. This scheme gives their families the confidence that the government and society stand with them."

"The COVID-19 pandemic was a serious crisis for everyone. It created fear in people, but our Corona Warriors took risks to save Delhi. Thousands of Corona Warriors, like doctors, medical staff, support staff, and sanitation workers, worked day and night to fight the pandemic. Many of them lost their lives in service," she added.

—ANI