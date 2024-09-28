"Jammu ke yahi pukar, aa rahi hai BJP sarkaar": says PM Modi in Jammu; slams Congress for opposing 2016 surgical strikes

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is almost certain that that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form its first government with full majority in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Jammu ahead of the last phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister exuded confidence of the BJP government being voted into power be it Jammu, Kathua or Samba.

"Brothers and sisters, the results will be announced on October 8 and we all have been brought up in the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi and its Vijayadashmi on October 12. This Vijayadashmi will mark an auspicious beginning for all of us. Be it Jammu, Kathua or Samba, 'Jammu ke yahi pukar, aa rahi hai BJP sarkaar..." PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also hit out against the Congress for opposing the 2016 surgical strike against Pakistan and demanding proof for the same.

"Yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh ghar mein ghuskar maarta hain...," said PM Modi recalling the armed forces strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Remember that time when bullets were fired from that side and the Congress used to wave white flags. When the BJP government responded to the bullets with shells, the people on that side came to their senses."

"Today is 28th September. In the year 2016, on the night of 28th September, a surgical strike was carried out. India had told the world, 'Yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh ghar mein ghuskar maarta hain...Aatank ke aakao ko pata hai agar kuch bhi himaakat ki toh Modi paataal mein bhi unhe khoj nikalega'..." the Prime Minister said.

He further lashed out at the Congress and said the same party "had asked for proof of surgical strike from our army."

"You should never forget the behaviour of Congress, it is the party which had asked for proof of surgical strike from our army. Congress is the party which even today speaks the language of Pakistan regarding the surgical strike," the PM said.

"Can you forgive such Congress? Congress can never respect those who die for the country. it is the same Congress who for four decades had obstructed the One Rank One Pension for our security personnel stating that it will be a burden the treasury. That's why we after forming the government in 2014 had passed OROP scheme and till date, around Rs 20 crore was given to the personnel," he said.

The Prime Minister said that wherever he went to address, he witnessed that enthusiasm gripped the people of the territory in the favour of BJP.

"This Jammu's rally is my last rally in Jammu and Kashmir in this legislative elections. In the past weeks, I had chance to visit different places in J-K. wherever, I went, I witnessed an enthusiasm for BJP."

Hitting out at the Congress, National Conference and the PDP, the Prime Minister said that the people of J-K are troubled by the three families and now, they don't want terrorism, separatism, and violence in the region. Instead they want peace and prosperity and that's why they will chose BJP in these elections.

"The people here want peace and prosperity. The people here want a bright future for their children. And for ensuring this, the people here want the BJP government. In the last two phases, the heavy voter turnout has told the mood of the people of J-K. in the both phases, the votes were cast in favour of BJP. BJP's first government of full majority is almost fixed," PM Modi said.

Noting that the Congress, NC and PDP have always discriminated against the Jammu region for decades, PM Modi said that the BJP government that will be formed here will alleviate all the pain of the Jammu.

PM Modi said, "Never before in the history has such an opportunity come for the people of Jammu region as has come in this election. Now for the first time, a government according to the wishes of the people of Jammu region is going to be formed. You must not miss this opportunity. Because the BJP government that will be formed here will alleviate your pain. And this (Jammu) is city of temples, we don't have to leave this chance. The BJP government that will form, will clear all the pains of the people of Jammu. The BJP will clear the discrimination that was happened with Jammu for decades."

Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18 while the second phase of polling was held on September 25, in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

—ANI