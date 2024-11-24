AAP's 15 guarantee plan in municipal elections

Dineshpur (Uttarakhand): Aam Aadmi Party blew the bugle for municipal elections in the state. On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party Bengali Samaj Morcha's state president Subhash Vyapari, while addressing a press conference, announced the party's active participation in the municipal elections and also announced 15 electoral guarantees issued by the party.

He said that senior officials of Aam Aadmi Party at Dehradun headquarters of Uttarakhand have issued these 15 electoral guarantees and have talked about implementing them in the elections. Under this, smart schools and free education on the vacant lands of the bodies, establishment of a mohalla clinic between every four-five wards, making birth-death certificates from door-to-door and making temporary employees permanent are the main ones.

Stopping the recovery from employees by officers is also included in AAP's 15 guarantees. Subhash Vyapari said that Aam Aadmi Party has established the tradition of guarantee in the politics of the country. Till now political parties used to say manifesto, resolution etc. But AAP's convener Arvind Kejriwal gave guarantees during the elections and also fulfilled them. Delhi and Punjab are examples of this. AAP will strongly participate in the municipal elections to be held in the state. During this, Aam Aadmi Party workers went to the city and met the traders and also gave pamphlets of 15 guarantee schemes to the shopkeepers and told them that if Aam Aadmi Party wins the municipal elections, then it will implement these 15 guarantee schemes in Uttarakhand.