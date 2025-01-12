Kannauj Railway Station Lintel Collapse: NER Forms Probe Committee, Announces Compensation

Kannauj: The North Eastern Railway (NER) has ordered a high-level investigation and formed a four-member probe committee to investigate the causes of the lentil collapse incident at the Kannauj Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The committee includes the Chief Engineer, Chief Administrative Officer/ R.S.P., Chief Safety Officer and Principal Chief Safety Commissioner.

The North Eastern Railway has also announced compensation for the victims of the accident. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to those with minor injuries, and Rs 2.5 lakh to those with serious injuries.

Relief and rescue operations were led by Divisional Railway Manager Veena Sinha, along with other officials from the Izzatnagar Division. This prompt response ensured that the injured received immediate attention and care.

A team of railway doctors, under the guidance of the Chief Medical Superintendent, collaborated with local hospital doctors to provide proper medical facilities to those injured. The injured individuals received thorough treatment from the team of doctors, who worked diligently to ensure their well-being.

The collapse of an under-construction structure at Kannauj Railway Station has left six people seriously injured but they are out of danger, said a top police official on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said that no casualties have been reported in the incident and out of 28 rescued people, 15 individuals have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

"Around 28 people have been rescued. They were admitted to the hospital. 15 people have been discharged. 6 people are seriously injured but out of danger. There are no head injuries. Some people have received fractures. They are under observation. We have inspected by drone and manually. SDRF snipper dogs have been pressed into service. No casualties have been reported yet. The debris will be cleared in some time. 28 people have been identified," Pandian said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state following the collapse of an under-construction lintel at Kannauj Railway Station and called for maximum assistance to the victims.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "The incident that took place in Kannauj is very sad. Safety should have been maintained during the construction which was neglected and this incident took place. We hope that all the labourers are safe. This is a case of both negligence and corruption on the part of the BJP. This is the first time we are seeing that when a contractor is allocated work then it is outsourced twice, and later people from BJP exert pressure that till they would not be benefitted the work will not progress."

An under-construction structure collapsed at Kannauj railway station on Saturday evening. (ANI)