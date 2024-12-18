Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Introduces Special Bill to Combat Urban Naxalism

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the concerns of the people about the 'Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill-2024'.

Speaking in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday, CM Fadnavis stated that the Bill was introduced in the Legislative Assembly to "close down the urban Naxal hideouts"

"The threat of Naxalism is not limited to remote areas only. Many front organizations have been formed. They are trying to shake the faith in the Constitution through an ecosystem. Many of these organizations try to rescue the arrested Naxalites. They create a safe haunt for them," he said.

Backing the bill, CM Fadnavis said," Naxal-affected states have made such a law"

He also said, "As per the need highlighted by the Maharashtra Anti-Naxal Squad, we introduce 'Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill-2024' to curb Naxalism and close down the urban Naxal hideouts".

He said that the government would send the Bill to the select Committee and discuss it in detail in the next session of the state assembly.

"There are many doubts in the minds of people about this law, so we will send this law to the selected Committee. So that this law can be discussed in detail and come up in the July session," CM Fadnavis added.

He said, "This is a very important law for Maharashtra..."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated his resolve to "completely eradicate" Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.

"In the last 10 years, we have fought Naxalism on multiple fronts. Today, there is a 73 per cent reduction in the deaths of security personnel and a 70 per cent decrease in civilian deaths in areas that have been Naxal strongholds since 1973. By March 31, 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country," Shah asserted. (ANI)