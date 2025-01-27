Man-Eater Tiger Found Dead in Kerala's Wayanad After Fatal Attack

Wayanad: A tiger that had been on the loose in Kerala's Wayanad district was found dead in the forest near Mananthavady on Monday.

The Forest Department confirmed that it was the same 7-year-old female tiger that had attacked and killed a woman, Radha, in Pancharakolli last week, sparking widespread panic in the region.

The tiger's body was discovered during a routine inspection by forest officials, and Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Arun Zakaria conducted a detailed examination of the carcass.

While the exact cause of the tiger's death is still unknown, a post-mortem examination is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding its demise.

The Forest Department has assured that steps are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future, including enhanced monitoring and the deployment of rapid response teams.

The department had previously declared the tiger a 'man-eater' and had implemented curfew measures in specific areas following the fatal attack.

The incident has raised concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the region, and authorities are working to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

Further details are awaited as investigations are underway. (ANI)